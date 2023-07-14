‘Let them eat s**t’ says Colombia player after Denise O’Sullivan injured as friendly abandoned

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniela Montoya of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan, left, and Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane, which was abandoned. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O’Sullivan faces a race against time to be fit for Ireland’s opening Group B World Cup fixture against hosts Australia in Sydney next Thursday after being rushed to a Brisbane hospital with a shin injury.

The gifted Cork player was the victim of a second cautionable Colombian challenge in what was described as an overly physical friendly match, prompting Ireland boss Vera Pauw to approach referee Caitlin Williams and call a halt after just 19 minutes.

Although she apparently walked off the pitch at Ireland’s team base in Meakin Park, O’Sullivan was due to have scans on the shin overnight in St Andrew’s Hospital and manager Pauw will issue an update at 10am local time (1am Irish time).

And Colombian player Daniela Caracas poured salt into the wounds after an interaction with supporters with whom she was signing autographs was posted online.

"They are little girls,” she told a fan. “There was a tackle and they started to complain. They said they were going to see if the wanted to continue playing or not, so our coach said we are not going to wait for them to decide."

After the supporter said that it was the right decision, Caracas added with a loud “Let them eat s**t!”

Dr Siobhan Foreman treated O’Sullivan on the field while Irish physio Angela Keneally accompanied the 29-year-old to the hospital as the team continued to train after the incident.

"The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play," said an FAI statement.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

Denise O'Sullivan injury in World Cup friendly

Both teams had invited Irish media to observe, but not report on the game, but at the last minute a Colombian team official denied access, supported by a local FIFA representative.

The Colombians responded with a statement of their own, translated by them into English on social media and on their website.

“The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today's training between the Colombian Women's National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team.

“Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and before the debut in the orbital event, a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled.”

Ireland had already suffered an injury scare in Tallaght last week when captain Katie McCabe twice broke down and was then taken off with ankle trouble in a farewell defeat to France. However, she has trained fully since arriving in Australia.