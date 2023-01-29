Leslie Adekoya gets first Ireland U-19 call-up after FA Cup goal

Exciting young forward Leslie Adekoya has been given his first Ireland call-up less than 24 hours after making his mark in the FA Cup.

Adekoya (18) became the youngest player to score in the FA Cup this season when he found the net for League One side Accrington Stanley in their 3-1 defeat to Leeds United. It was his first goal in eight appearances for Stanley this season, Adekoya scoring with a header soon after he came on as an 80th minute sub.

Born in Dublin but raised in England, Adekoya was the subject of interest at international level as he’s eligible for Ireland, England and Nigeria but despite reports that Nigeria were on his case, FAI scouts have been tracking him for some time and today he was named by Ireland U19 boss Tom Mohan in a 25-strong squad for a UK-based training camp.

He was named as one of four forwards in the squad along with Nathan Fraser (Wolves), Thomas Bloxham (Tottenham Hotspur) and Jamie Mullins (Brighton).

Meanwhile Promise Omochere says he’s delighted to keep up his scoring record with Fleetwood Town, though he will tone down his celebrations after picking up a needless yellow card.

Omochere (22) scored his third goal in six games for Scott Brown’s side, in a 1-1 FA Cup draw away to Sheffield Wednesday.

"I’m happy with the goal and happy to score another goal in the FA Cup,” he says.

“I don’t remember a lot about the goal, I was just happy to be in the right position at the right time to get on the end of a great cross and to see it go into the back of the net was a great feeling. Obviously delighted with the goal and the more I score, the more confident I will be and the more I’ll be able to show what I can do - the goal gives me a lot of confidence going into the next game.

“It was nice to celebrate my goal with the fans but I got myself a yellow for it, so I don’t know if I’ll be doing it again.”