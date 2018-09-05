Leroy Sane's attitude questioned by Germany team-mate Toni Kroos: 'He has to improve his body language'

Leroy Sane’s attitude was been called into question on Wednesday evening as the Manchester City and Germany winger was given another sharp reality check in his battle to force his way back in contention for club and country.

Just days after being omitted from City’s squad against Newcastle United after failing to impress Pep Guardiola in training with his performances or attitude, Sane was warned he would also have to raise his game if he is convince Germany coach, Joachim Low, that he deserves to play for the national team.

Germany play their first game since their worst World Cup for 80 years when they face world champions France in the Nations League in Munich tomorrow night.

Sane has been recalled to Germany’s squad for the match, and Sunday’s friendly against Peru, after being controversially omitted from Low’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

But Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Sane’s Germany team-mate, admitted the PFA Young Player of the Year still has a lot to learn and does not always help himself with the way he behaves as he urged the 22-year-old to start getting the message.

“He has got everything to become a world-class player but, sometimes, he needs to be told he has to perform better,” Kroos said.

“Sometimes you get the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language.

“It's about showing his qualities. He was fantastic for City last year but Pep has the same problem at the moment - he’s trying to get the best out of him so he can perform better. He can be a real weapon for us if he performs, we don’t have many players like him. But you have to find a way to push him to his best.

“Maybe that’s why he didn’t make the team [for the World Cup]. Maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn’t happy.”

Kroos had earlier been keener to gloss over the racism row that has engulfed German football since Mesut Ozil’s acrimonious retirement from international football than Sane’s perceived shortcomings. Germany will begin the process of rebuilding their battered reputation against France but Kroos rejected claims by Ozil that his scapegoating for Germany’s World Cup woes was racially motivated. Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom are of Turkish descent, were photographed on the even of the tournament with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We’ve shown the absolute opposite of what has been claimed,” Kroos said when asked about the suggestions of institutional racism triggered by Ozil’s decision. “It’s a unique and special situation with Mesut but when it comes to what was said about the DFB and the president [Reinhard Grindel], I totally don’t agree with that. The team has been a good role model for the entire society and shown how multiculturalism works. All players can be welcome in our team.”

Low said there would be no way back for Ozil and showed visible signs of frustration at still having to answer questions on the subject.

“He was a really important player for us but he said he won’t be coming back,” Low said. “I don’t know why we should keep talking about it. He was part of the team for a long time but not any more. For this team it’s over. He’s no longer part of our routine.

“After the World Cup we analysed a lot. You need a mix of experienced players. Okay maybe they didn’t perform as they would have liked but we can rely on them. They’ve showed over a long period how good they are. They have absolute quality and don’t forget, we won 10 qualification games. Of course, we need to get the ball rolling again but we don’t need to turn over every stone and start everything again. We don’t have that many players, so we need to integrate new ones gradually.”

