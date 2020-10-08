Late Covid drama for Ireland as Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah ruled out of crunch playoff

Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of Ireland's playoff against Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were dramatically ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia at the last minute after it emerged that a second FAI staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

Independent.ie understands that Connolly and Idah are out of the fixture because they are deemed to be close contacts of the individual in question and have not travelled to the match venue.

There was shock when the team was named with James McClean selected ahead of Connolly.

It subsequently emerged that Connolly and Idah were absent for non-football reasons, although Stephen Kenny did not give the reason in his pre-match interview.

The FAI subsequently released a statement to confirm the news about a backroom staff member.

It said:

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a second member of the Senior Men’s international team backroom staff has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off Semi-Final against Slovakia.



"The FAI employee had tested negative in Dublin on Tuesday morning but a positive result came from a test in Bratislava on Wednesday. He is asymptomatic and is feeling well.



"COVID-19 protocols have been executed and both UEFA and the HSE have been informed of this development. UEFA have also confirmed that the fixture against Slovakia tonight is not affected by this development. The Ireland squad and staff will be tested, as per UEFA protocols, in Dublin on Friday.



"The FAI will not make any further comment ahead of tonight’s UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off Semi-Final against Slovakia"

Online Editors