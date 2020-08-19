| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lack of opportunities for Irish Bhoys becoming a concern

Lee O&rsquo;Connor has signed for Tranmere on loan Expand

Close

Lee O&rsquo;Connor has signed for Tranmere on loan

Lee O’Connor has signed for Tranmere on loan

SPORTSFILE

Lee O’Connor has signed for Tranmere on loan

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Lee O'Connor could probably hear the Champions League music ringing in his ears when he put pen to paper for Celtic 11 months ago. The Waterford native had left one European Cup-winning club, Manchester United, for another one, in Glasgow.

But when the Bhoys began their long and arduous Champions League qualification campaign last night, at home to KR Reykjavik, O'Connor was a painfully long way away from the action - geographically and metaphorically speaking.

He was making his debut for Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly against Welsh outfit The New Saints, having joined the League Two side on a season-long loan deal on Monday.

Related Content