Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have both been left out of France's World Cup squad.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have both been left out of France's World Cup squad.

Lacazette and Martial among the big name omissions as France name squad for World Cup

The Premier League pair were not in the 23-man group announced by coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday night.

Instead they were included on an 11-strong standby list for the tournament in Russia. Les Bleus have a wealth of attacking options, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud named in the squad.

A combination made on May 17, 2018 shows the players named in France's 23-man pre-World Cup squad today by French coach Didier Deschamps (bottom R). (LtoR) Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda and Alphonse Areola. Defenders Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibé, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Adil Rami and Benjamin Mendy. Midfielders N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso and Steven Nzonzi. Forwards Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Florian Thauvin, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe. / AFP PHOTO / Franck FIFEFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Marseille's former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet was another big name to miss out. He went off injured in Marseille's Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

His team-mate Florian Thauvin, who has excelled in the south of France after an unhappy spell at Newcastle, is in the squad. Giroud's Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante has also been included, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has spent the majority of the season out injured with a cruciate ligament rupture, and United midfielder Paul Pogba are the other England-based players in the party.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman had to be content with a place on the standby list, alongside the likes of Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko, Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma, on loan at Stoke from Chelsea. France have three warm-up games ahead of the World Cup - against the Republic of Ireland on May 28, Italy four days later and the United States on June 9.

They start their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16, with Peru and Denmark the other teams in their group.

France squad for World Cup:

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris St Germain); Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid); Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla); Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Monaco). Standby list:

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris St Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Kurt Zouma (Stoke).

Press Association