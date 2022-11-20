Laboured win delivers dull end to year of mixed fortunes for Stephen Kenny and his team

A year ago in Luxembourg, Irish fans interrupted Stephen Kenny’s final press conference of 2021 with joyous banging on windows that reflected the mood of the people.

The full-time tone was different here, with a win doing little to regain the momentum that has been lost since a promising conclusion to the summer window.

In many ways, Kenny’s position now is identical to what it was post-Luxembourg. The mission to qualify for Euro 2024 was always going to define him, and his repeated line through adversity was that he was in the process of building a team and squad.

His reluctance to experiment in this window highlights that he has now completed that process. The issue is that doubts remain over whether his group are capable of getting there.

A gift for Callum Robinson provided the only Irish goal here, in another match where they toiled against a low block.

The only good thing about the challenging Euros draw is that they will be a counter-attacking side for most of 2023, and those are the matches where Kenny’s side have performed best.

Sections of the crowd did sing about going to Germany, but there were a few boos at the interval, too, and it’s clear confidence levels have not been lifted by an underwhelming window.

The Germany tune is a rework of ‘Que Sera Sera’, a tune synonymous with another place and time.

On the day the World Cup kicked off, Ireland returned to a venue which has a special place in our country’s relationship with the competition. Ta’Qali Stadium is the place that heaved with green shirts in November 1989 as John Aldridge successfully booked Ireland’s trip to Italy. Glory days.

​The only parallel with this encounter is that away fans were the dominant presence, vocally and, possibly, numerically, too, with the noise in a largely deserted stadium coming from a combination of the away fans and a local brass band belting out Tom Jones and Bruce Springsteen numbers amongst others. There was more variety to the playlist than the football – which wasn’t helped by driving wind in an exposed facility.

The pattern was familiar. Ireland with a lot of the ball, without necessarily doing much with it. Kenny made it clear on the eve of the match that experimentation would be limited, and this was accurate as regards formation. However, he still made five changes to his team, one enforced with a hamstring tweak seeing Chiedozie Ogbene step in for Michael Obafemi.

Caoimhín Kelleher, James McClean, and Jamie McGrath came in for Gavin Bazunu, Callum O’Dowda and Jayson Molumby respectively, with Séamus Coleman’s selection on the right of the back three leading to a reshuffle in defence, with Nathan Collins swapping to the left side and Dara O’Shea dropping out.

Ireland were clearly the better side, but their output before the interval amounted to a handful of near misses botched by poor execution. Robinson and midweek goalscorer Alan Browne were responsible.

Pressure to win free-kicks in decent positions was made irrelevant by deliveries that sailed into the arms of the home goalkeeper, Henry Bonello.

Otherwise, the locals were content for Ireland to have the ball and take chances on the counter. Kelleher was called into action once, yet the issue for Ireland was a lack of real penetration and incision in the central-midfield department, a recurring theme for which there is no obvious fix.

Will Smallbone’s inclusion in the squad hinted at a possible solution, although he’s not quite a natural No 10, and Kenny must retain doubts as he was an unused sub.

McGrath has drifted in and out of his affections because of his club situation, and his run and dribble leading to a half chance suggested the second half might be better.

Ireland’s lead goal followed, yet it was a product of a moderate press and poor execution of an attempted backpass with Robinson anticipating the Matthew Guillaumier error and skipping away from the stranded Bonello to pass into the empty net.

Embarrassment was off the agenda now, but Ireland played the rest of the match like a team that was trying to avoid it, managing the lead without impressing in any real way.

“It was important to keep a clean sheet,” stressed Kenny.

Jeff Hendrick and O’Dowda were summoned, with Evan Ferguson given 15 minutes for his second cap, and Mark Sykes brought on for his debut with five to go. Ferguson then became the lone attacker.

O’Dowda was the best of the newcomers and can be chalked down as the biggest winner of the window.

It could have gone even better if his late run from a McGrath pass had ended with a first Irish goal rather than a shot that bounced back off the post.



