Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema show Spain what they are missing in Nations League final

The Nations League Final Four may only be a bite-sized mini-tournament, but this week's action still provided a reminder of one of the game's most enduring truths – it is strikers that win matches.

France beat Spain 2-1 in Sunday's final at the San Siro stadium with goals coming from two of the finest forwards in the modern game – Karim Benzema, who struck a beautiful shot into the corner and Kylian Mbappe who showed outstanding composure for the winner.

In contrast to the world champions' clinical finishing, Spain had dominated the opening 45 minutes, enjoying two thirds of the ball possession but, playing without a recognised striker, they barely tested France keeper Hugo Lloris.

With first-choice centre forwards Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno missing this week's games due to injury, Spain coach Luis Enrique had opted against bringing in a 'pure' striker.

The absence of a real 'number nine' was barely noticed in Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final win over Italy, where winger Ferran Torres was given a central role and scored both the team's goals.

But against the French, Torres was moved back to his preferred position on the right of a three-pronged forward line and not only was he less effective in that position, without him Spain lacked a central presence.

Mikel Oyarzabal did most of the work down the middle with Pablo Sarabia coming in from the left wing more in the second half and for the most part, France's defence coped, despite losing Raphael Varane to injury in the first half.

Oyarzabal did put Spain ahead, but after Benzema's wonderful curling effort to level and Mbappe's cool finish to put France ahead, Spain's frantic attacks lacked the presence of a centre forward.

Every time France attacked with Mbappe's directness, pace and disorientating movement and Benzema's constant probing for space, there was a sense of anticipation from their supporters.

In contrast, when Spain attacked, it was pleasing on the eye but rarely carried a sense of danger.

There is so much talent in Luis Enrique's highly promising side and teenagers like Gavi and Yeremi Pino showed here that the production line from LaLiga continues despite the financial problems at the country's two biggest clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But for Spain to get back to the very top in the international game and regain the World Cup they won in 2010 or the European titles they won in 2008 and 2012, they will surely need to add a top striker to their long list of quality midfielders and wingers.

France, though, will head to the World Cup in Qatar next November with a frontline that, in itself, makes them one of the favourites.

Mbappe continues to develop as a player, his superb control and lightning pace, combined with a smartness in terms of his ability to exploit spaces and use the ball cleverly when others are in better positions.

Crucially he is now forming a genuine understanding with Benzema in their strike partnership.

Not only are both capable of outstanding individual goals, but they combine with an effectiveness that coach Didier Deschamps would have hoped for when he brought Benzema back into the fold for June's European Championship.

With the subtle creativity of Antoine Griezmann just behind the pair, France have a front three that is arguably unmatched in the national team arena.

France beat number one ranked Belgium and then Spain without their key central midfielder N'Golo Kante, but with Paul Pogba delivering a fine all-round display in the final.

With the switch to using wing backs in a 3-4-3 formation, Deschamps appears to have found the right formula to get the most out of the talent at his disposal.

Luis Enrique has made real progress in rebuilding Spain after their struggles in the past few years and his side are capable of beating anyone when everything clicks -- as they showed against Italy on Wednesday.

But how he must wish he had an Mbappe or a Benzema of his own.

Benzema, meanwhile, waited more than five years to make his France comeback and now the Real Madrid striker is in a hurry to win his first major trophy with Les Bleus.

Unlike his striking partners, he was not in the squad who won the 2018 World Cup.

Playing his second competition after more than five years out of the team following a blackmail scandal, over which he faces trial later this month, the 33-year-old showed he was in the form of his life.

"We are going to enjoy this trophy and then go get the World Cup (next year)," Benzema said following France's 2-1 victory over Spain at the San Siro after he netted the equaliser with a superb curling effort.

While France came under pressure against a possession-obsessed Spain team, they did not panic and Benzema and Mbappe's clinical finishing made the difference.

Deschamps said that Benzema's contribution to the team extended beyond his goals.

"Karim is an essential player, he's proved it over the last two games," said Deschamps.

"He's in line with what his been doing with his club. He's extremely fit, way more than he was before, and he's more mature. He's got this rage to win that he communicates to the other players."

Deschamps is clearly counting on Benzema to lead France's attack at the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

"He is an important player for the future. Beyond his obvious talent, he has the character and the mental strength that are key at the highest level," he said after Les Bleus avoided defeat for the seventh time this year having conceded the opening goal.

"I'm very proud of my work for a long time. Coming back to this team and winning makes me happy, yes," said Benzema, who has now scored six goals for France since his return, with only Antoine Griezmann matching that tally.

"This title gives me even more ambition for the future with this team. Because this team has great potential."

France need one victory against either Kazakhstan at home or away to Finland next month to qualify for the World Cup finals.

