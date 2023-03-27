Kylian Mbappe admits France need to bring aggression to Dublin and pinpoints Ferguson and Johnston as threats

KYLIAN Mbappe admits France need to bring aggression to the field in Dublin tonight to counter the threat from an Ireland side containing the likes of Evan Ferguson and new boy Mikey Johnston.

France are still on a high from their 4-0 rout of a sorry Netherlands side who should bounce back tonight with a win over Gibraltar.

French captain Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps revealed they had done their homework on Ferguson (18) to counter the threat from the teenager.

“They have a reputation for playing a physical style but they also play a lot of good football, so it is not going to be easy for us. We will have to be aggressive and we have to play our game,” Mbappe said of an Ireland side who have injury worries over defenders Séamus Coleman and Callum O’Dowda, though Adam Idah has been passed fit.

Asked about Ferguson, the PSG star said: “We saw some clips about him. Of course he is an important striker for the Ireland team, we hope tomorrow we do our job. But he is a good player.”

Deschamps recalled that his French side had to come from 1-0 down to beat Ireland in the knockout phase of Euro 2016: “There is a new generation with new players, Ferguson poses a threat – he is a good player, Johnston as well has joined the team, it is a mix of young and experience. But our team is different too. Ireland are known for being direct and vertical in how they play but of what I’ve seen in recent games they are capable of playing the ball along the ground as well.”

For his part, Stephen Kenny called on his squad to mix “fire and ice” to cope with the French. “It’s an electric night, they (the Irish crowd) don’t need a rallying call from me,” said Kenny. “They understand the traditions of Ireland and France, the connection with the players and the supporters – you can feel it growing, it’s very powerful. It will be a special occasion, a huge challenge, there’s no doubt about that.”

Kenny’s plans have been disrupted by a groin injury for O’Dowda, while Coleman trained yesterday to test his fitness and see if he can participate.

O’Dowda, who was in line to start at left wing-back, has incurred a problem and the fact Robbie Brady has been called in as cover highlights that the Cardiff player is in bother.

The absence of Coleman from media proceedings was taken as evidence that a thigh problem had ruled him out of the match but the manager gave a different message.

“No, he is not ruled out,” said Kenny, when asked about Coleman’s (above) prospects.

“I wouldn’t like to get drawn into percentages but certainly, Séamus is a very good player. It’s not so much his experience, it’s that he’s playing well himself at the moment. Experience is a factor but his performances for Everton have been very good. For footballing reasons, he merits his place in the team because he has been playing very well for Everton.

“Callum O’Dowda has picked up a groin strain so Robbie Brady joined the squad last night.

“Adam Idah is fully fit, he is OK, he is absolutely fully fit and ready to go. He comes into our plans. He trained well yesterday and he has been playing consistently for Norwich every week so he comes back into the squad.”

Alternative

James McClean is the established squad alternative to O’Dowda, although Kenny does have the option of switching Matt Doherty, who played left wing-back against Portugal in September 2021.

However, Doherty’s situation could well be tied in with Coleman’s fitness and it would represent an unwanted reshuffle at the last minute.

Kenny has affirmed his view that Ireland will adopt a positive approach to the French encounter rather than take a step back out of respect for the opposition.

“We’ve been working on a way of playing for the last two years. We’re very, very comfortable in possession, as comfortable as any team in Europe now as possession. Why would we change now?” said Kenny.

Josh Cullen believes Ireland are ready to put two years of work on the line in tonight’s clash.

The French are on the back of a 4-0 trouncing of the Netherlands, and while the current crop of Irish players have had tests against the likes of Portugal and Serbia, this their biggest challenge yet.

“We must have full belief and be confident in our own plan. We’ve planned all week for this game and back further over the last two years under the manager the style we want to play. All roads have led to this moment. We’re looking forward to the game. It’s not going to be easy,” says Cullen, who is in line to win back his place in the Irish team after he was rested for last week’s friendly win over Latvia.