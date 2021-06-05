| 12.9°C Dublin

Knight keen to chase new goals after Ireland net gain

Ireland's Jason Knight celebrates scoring their third goal against Andorra. Photo: Sergio Ruiz/Inpho Expand

David Kelly Twitter Email

It was all Knight on the right. Belatedly.

Ireland’s toil in Andorra might have been alleviated much earlier had Cabinteely native Jason Knight’s first-half cross been converted from easily scorable range when presented on a plate for James Collins, but a diffident header reflected both individual and collective struggle.

It was only after the team’s youngest outfield player, Troy Parrott, seized the listless evening by the collar did his team respond, Knight roaring into the game, converting a header from Daryl Horgan’s cross to claim his maiden international goal before returning the favour for the ex-Dundalk man to claim his.

