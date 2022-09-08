Knee surgery rules Norwich striker Adam Idah out of Republic of Ireland duty

Striker Adam Idah's injury nightmare is set to continue as the Norwich City forward has been ruled out of the September international window after undergoing surgery.

The Cork native had only recently made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, two sub appearances for Norwich last month, including a goal in City's League Cup loss to Bournemouth. But his knee flared up after that and manager Dean Smith today confirmed that Idah (20) would be out for a spell, forcing him to miss Ireland duty.

His knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks," Smith said today.

Earlier this week, Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford said he feared that the knee injury would keep Idah sidelined for a busy international spell, Ireland's senior team up against Scotland and Armenia in the Nations League with a two-legged playoff for the U21s against Israel, with Idah still eligible at U21 level although Crawford says he does not expect the U21 players in the senior squad to play for his side.

Kenny names his squad for the Scotland/Armenia double header next week, with concerns over Caoimhín Kelleher and Enda Stevens as well as Idah.