Klopp to stop international players travelling to red-list countries

Jurgen Klopp intends to avail of the special dispensation given to clubs by FIFA to prevent players from travelling to red-list countries (Phil Noble/PA Wire).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow players to travel to international matches later this month if they have to quarantine on their return.

Under current coronavirus guidelines, arrivals from red-list travel-ban countries are subject to 10 days’ hotel confinement, which would apply to the likes of Brazilians Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, Portugal forward Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Naby Keita (Guinea).

Due to the special circumstances, FIFA has given clubs dispensation to prevent players who may be affected by the regulations from joining up with their countries.

Klopp fully intends to apply it, saying: “I think all the clubs agree that, with the same problems, we cannot just let the boys go and then sort the situation when they come back by placing our players in a 10-day quarantine in a hotel. It is just not possible.

“I understand the needs of the different FAs but this is a time where we cannot make everyone happy. We have to admit the players are paid by the clubs, so it means we have to be first priority.

“I think everyone agrees we cannot let the players go and play for their country and come back and quarantine for 10 days in a hotel. That is not how we can do it.”

