Kiwi Pijnaker finds home away from home in Sligo after European odyssey

It’s been quite a journey for New Zealand international Nando Pijnaker since leaving home at age 15 in the hope of making it as a professional footballer.

The 24-year-old has experienced pride, disappointment and even bereavement along the way but he’s now delighted to have found a home away from home on the north west coast of Ireland.

The centre-half is one of two Kiwis currently with the Bit O’Red, along with striker Max Mata. The pair's senior international careers both began on the same night in 2019, and the latest chapter takes place this month as the All Whites prepare for Monday’s clash against Qatar, following a 4-1 defeat to Sweden last Friday.

After winning his 14th cap in Sweden, the same country where his European odyssey began, Pijnaker says while all his mates carried the oval in New Zealand growing up, football was always his obsession.

“I did play rugby growing up, but I loved football and that’s the one that stuck.” Pijnaker told the Irish Independent.

“It got to a point where I decided I wanted to pursue football for a living. Moving away from home (to a football academy at 15) was hard, but at the same time it was what I wanted to do.

“Wellington was the best opportunity where they trained every day. I had to make new friends and go to a new school, it was tough but turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

After being called up for the U-20 World Cup in May 2019, Pijnaker left New Zealand for Sweden that August in the hope of getting trials and showing prospective clubs what he could do.

But a series of board sackings and managerial changes saw the centre-half fail to settle in first-team football during spells at Swiss side Grasshoppers, Rio Ave in Portugal and Helsingor in Denmark.

“That was the main issue I had over the few years in Europe. I moved over to Sweden so I could just be based somewhere, and ended up going to Switzerland,” said Pijnaker.

“It was chaos at Grasshoppers. I went on trial, did well and they offered me a contract. Then they basically took it away because the board got sacked. I got the chance to go to Portugal, which was at a very good level, but things didn't quite work out like I wanted them to either.”

While Pijnaker was doing everything he could to try carve out a career as a professional football, devastating news of the passing of his father Rene arrived in September 2018 following a short illness.

“It was tough because I was away from home at that point. It was a difficult time as I had lots of stuff going on with football. I went home and it was a really sad time, but that’s life I guess sometimes. You have to find a way to handle it.”

Just over a year after the tragic loss, Pijnaker earned his first New Zealand cap in a friendly against Lithuania. It proved to be a bittersweet moment as his father, whose support was unwavering, was absent on that night in Vilnius.

“He would have been proud. I’m a bit sad he never got to see that because it all started happening for me just after he passed away,” said Pijnaker.

“Hopefully he can see me. He took me everywhere in my town and always came to visit, watched my games and supported me through everything, so he would have loved my debut for sure.

“It was such a special moment. I grew up dreaming of playing for New Zealand and to do that was amazing. I was really proud. I watched the All Whites at the 2010 World Cup, so to get that opportunity was pretty cool.”

Pijnaker arrived at Sligo in February 2022 on a season-long loan from Rio Ave which was later made permanent. He has become a mainstay in John Russell’s side with 54 appearances to date and admits the town now feels like home.

“I wanted to go somewhere and play week in week out. The opportunity came up to go to Sligo and I took it,” he added.

“The culture between New Zealand and Ireland is pretty similar. I have Irish friends back home so I kind of had an idea of what to expect. It was very easy to settle in and I felt at home quite quickly. When you have another Kiwi like Max, it just makes everything easier. We’re good friends and have a very good connection.”

Pijnaker and Mata both appeared as substitutes in Stockholm on Friday as they travel to Vienna next to face Qatar.

The pair were spared the 11,000 mile flight across the world to New Zealand on this occasion, but Pijnaker says it’s a journey he is happy to make when the call comes, as his side aims to avenge a Qatar 2022 play-off defeat 12 months ago and qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.

“We should have won, we had far more opportunities to score,” Pijnaker reflects on the 1-0 play-off defeat to Costa Rica.

“It’s exciting now though, we have a good group of young players coming through now so I think we’ll only get better. Every game we have is a chance to improve and hopefully we’ll be at the next World Cup. It would be amazing to play in one, I hope we can make it happen.”