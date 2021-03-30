Kids have to cope with the pressure of playing for Ireland, insists Knight

The youngest outfield player in the Ireland team believes that age and inexperience are no excuses for holding back in the fight to lift the Republic’s side out of their slump.

Tonight in Hungary, the side will play the 11th game of Stephen Kenny’s reign and the win-less streak in that time means that new recruits like Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Dara O’Shea and Gavin Bazunu have yet to taste victory in their senior international careers, a harsh learning curve.

Knight, only 20 and the second youngest member of the current squad after teenage goalkeeper Bazunu, has already had trust and responsibilty placed on his shoulders as he has captained Derby County in their relegation battle this season, to the extent that his club manager, Wayne Rooney, says that Knight reminds him of himself when he was young.

“It’s really good to have someone the gaffer say things like that about you. I think it’s just the way I want to improve all the time, hard work and bring it on the pitch and into the training ground, that’s what I try to do every day, whether at Derby or the senior team here,” says Knight.

The former Cabinteely player spoke well when he faced the media, remotely, from the team’s base in Hungary and despite his youth and relative lack of experience, Knight believes the younger members of the squad can’t expect to be excused for the team’s poor results.

“Whether you are 20 or 32, you are playing for your international team and you need to step up and be counted,” says Knight, who has just five senior caps.

“There is always pressure to perform for your country at a senior level and that’s what we need to look up to, to play and perform better from the other night and put it right in this game.

“Us young lads coming through need to step up now, this is the international stage and you’re here for a reason so it’s down to us to ultimately perform and perform when we are asked to.

“I expect myself to be a leader on the pitch, whether that’s for Ireland or for my club. If that means being vocal on the pitch, then you need to be vocal on the pitch or be vocal in the dressing room as well. That is only going to benefit the team going forward.

“It’s a really good group of lads as well, so you can get things off your chest if you need to say something or if it’s needed for the team. I was definitely in a position where if I wanted to say something I could have said it.”

After back to back defeats, the side need something against Qatar to avoid a third successive defeat.

“It was a horrible loss to lose to Luxembourg. It was a learning curve for me and for everyone else. But we can put it right against Qatar and that’s what we are trying to do,” says Knight, who says the focus for anger should be on the team as much as the manager.

“It was just a level of frustration, not just from the manager and the staff but from us as players. And we need to take responsibility for that as well. Ultimately we’re out there performing and taking on the instructions of the manager and we need to do that better as a collective.

“It [win-less run] doesn’t play on my mind, I can’t speak for anyone else but you go through periods where you don’t win for a couple of games but you’ve just got to keep going and going, keep working, and the win will come.

“I think you can definitely see in the group he [Kenny] is a really driven person and wants to do his best for our country. All the boys are really behind him.”

