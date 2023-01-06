Kevin Long quits Clarets to join the Blues

Ireland international Kevin Long says he’s desperate to get started with new club Birmingham City after he ended his 12-year spell with Burnley.

The 32-year-old was one of the longest-serving Irish players at a British club, having joined Burnley from Cork City in 2010. His time at the Clarets included seven Premier League campaigns, though he did miss a lot of football through injury.

His last appearance was in May 2022, as the club were about to be relegated to the Championship and he failed to feature this season for the promotion-chasing side under Vincent Kompany.

Birmingham have now landed Long on a permanent deal and he’s keen to get started.

“I spoke to the head coach last night and he spoke really well of the place, and [I spoke to] a few of the guys I know here already. When the opportunity came along I was really excited to come,” said Long. “I just want to get going now and I am itching to get playing.”

Fellow international and League of Ireland graduate Daryl Horgan is also on the move, dropping down a division to join League Two side Stevenage from Wycombe Wanderers, on loan until the end of the season. He joined Wycombe from Hibernian in 2020 and signed a new one-year deal at the start of this term but will now see out the campaign with Stevenage.