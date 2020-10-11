Kenny's new way sees Irish pall begin to lift

When a losing Irish team generates not the usual backlash but an outbreak of general goodwill, one can only hope it is a mood built on solid foundations rather than a passing mirage.

But the wave of optimism that greeted Thursday night's defeat in Slovakia felt vaguely historic, given that the national soccer team has for most of a decade been shrouded in various shades of doom and gloom. Such has been the pall hanging over it that even their occasional victories were more likely to generate fresh waves of worry rather than hope.

And yet a goalless draw after 120 minutes, followed by an exit on penalties, couldn't dampen the consensus that this was a performance worth praising. The reason is obvious enough: Ireland played well. It wasn't just that they'd competed hard, for this is usually guaranteed, but that they'd passed the ball to each other in a coherent, integrated fashion.

What's more, they looked like they knew what they were doing. In truth it was fairly bog-standard pass and move play, but at least the ball was mainly kept out of the sky and on the deck. You couldn't call it advanced tiki-taka, but they were showing signs of literacy in the genre, if not full fluency. It was definitely, undeniably, progress. Hence the reasons to be cheerful.

One watched it too with a growing realisation that if this team did manage to make it to next year's European championships, they wouldn't be a total embarrassment, as at Euro 2012, when our primitive style was showcased on the world stage to mortifying effect. What should have been an occasion for national celebration descended into a cultural cringe back then.

The international qualifying campaigns thereafter were attended by a sort of lingering ambivalence, torn between wanting them to qualify for the big tournaments, and dreading that they might. And while Ireland at Euro 2016 didn't threaten to repeat the nadir of four years earlier, the crippling limitations of the country's football culture were exposed once more. The question persisted: what was the point of striving for these tournaments if they were just going to continue playing what John Giles had famously described as "caveman football"? Under Giovanni Trapattoni, Martin O'Neill and Mick McCarthy, the song remained the same.

On Thursday in Bratislava those doubts dissipated. The team was having a makeover right in front of us. They were scrubbing up nicely. They were becoming easier on the eye as the match wore on. You didn't need the old beer goggles to find them attractive. Stephen Kenny, the chief make-up artiste, and his assistant stylists, Damien Duff and Keith Andrews, had managed a quick turnaround in a very short space of time.

As a result, one found oneself more emotionally invested in the outcome than for a number of years. Instead of watching them in the usual state of agitation at their crude shortcomings, the experience became more and more of a pleasant surprise as they stitched together sequences of neat possession play.

By the time the match went to penalties, it seemed there was much more at stake than might have been expected at the start of the evening. It had already been a good night's work, with plenty of the aforementioned optimism to take away from it, irrespective of the spot-kick lottery.

But this was just the manager's third game in charge. And if Kenny could make so much apparent progress in such a tiny window of time, then he could possibly have taken quantum leaps with his team if he had a major international tournament to plan for next summer. With a prize on this scale looming down the line, it would accelerate their development. it would induce growth spurts in confidence and ambition; in their patterns of play, their collective trust and understanding. It would have been the rising tide that lifted all boats, including that swathe of the populace which had become increasingly apathetic in the wilderness years.

There was more to gain on Thursday than just the play-off with Northern Ireland in November for a place at Euro 2020 next June.

Losing the shoot-out has rendered what could have been a major surge in momentum stillborn. Today Ireland will play Wales and on Wednesday, Finland, in two Uefa Nations League games. Had Ireland survived in Bratislava, these ties would have been transformed from glorified friendlies into important precursors to the showdown with Northern Ireland next month.

Now they are just Nations League fixtures again, with maybe some fading buzz attached from the admirable performance on Thursday. Two further fixtures in the Nations League are due to be discharged in mid-November but it is all thin gruel in comparison to the public excitement that would have surrounded the team if it had managed to stay on the road for Euro 2020.

Without the momentum built in to such a journey, there is a danger too that the improvement visible on Thursday could stall. It was, after all, only the first step of what needs to be many such steps. And it has to be measured against what was in reality a fairly feeble opponent. Ireland were the better team overall but the fact that they couldn't actually beat a weakened Slovakia side should cool the optimism somewhat. They didn't get the job done when they should have; the performance cannot excuse the result entirely. For all the positive noises about said performance, it might well be argued that it demonstrated not how far the team has come, but how far it has to go. This team is still at the bottom of a steep slope.

Obviously a reliable finisher would help them greatly on the climb. Ireland's perennial mediocrity in front of goal has continued unabated since Robbie Keane retired. If the ability shown on Thursday to create more chances becomes a welcome trend, then the inability to take them will remain an unwelcome hangover from previous regimes - unless a solution is found. There is no other gap in the team jigsaw that needs more urgently to be filled. It cost Ireland the game in Bratislava.

The what-ifs lingering since then include Aaron Connolly's absence from the starting 11, in circumstances yet to be fully explained. His apparent proximity on the flight from Dublin to an FAI staffer infected with Covid-19 meant he had to be stood down from the squad entirely, as the protocols demanded or as they were interpreted.

It is tempting to fancy that this young blade, sharpening by the week at Brighton and Hove Albion, would have stuck at least one of those chances away.

The Galway man was presumably prominent in Kenny's plans during the build-up. To have to pull him from the squad in such dramatic circumstances at the 11th hour was surely a blow to the manager's own composure. But from the outside it looked like he weathered it well. A team facing into such a crucial match will be skittish with nerves anyway; anything coming out of leftfield so late in the day can have a destabilising effect.

It was a test for Kenny to convey the news without radiating his own unease at the development. The signs are that he passed the test successfully; his players knuckled down to their work straight from the kick-off. The impression of Kenny as a steely, self-contained character continues to grow.

Naturally he commended his players afterwards for their performance and didn't unduly overstate his remarks. But a perspective from the opposite corner is no harm either. And the visitors still looked fairly rudimentary, according to one interested local. "Football in the UK and Ireland is very physical," said their captain, midfield schemer and all-around Slovakian legend, Marek Hamsík. "But I think that we were worthy opponents for the Irish in the duels and also when it came to running, so that was very important."

For some reason the great man hadn't noticed our new-found finesse on the ball. It was "the duels" and the "running" from the boys in green that concerned him. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that.

And maybe the general anxiety for some signs of civilised football led to an excess of gratitude in the aftermath of Thursday's display. Still, it has to be deemed progress of a sort if the team has finally started to impress its own long-suffering fans. Outside the Hibernian bubble however, it has a long way to go yet, before it begins to impress anybody else.