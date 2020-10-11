| 5.8°C Dublin

Kenny's new way sees Irish pall begin to lift

Tommy Conlon

Despite spot-kick defeat an important first step has been taken on what will be a steep incline

When a losing Irish team generates not the usual backlash but an outbreak of general goodwill, one can only hope it is a mood built on solid foundations rather than a passing mirage.

But the wave of optimism that greeted Thursday night's defeat in Slovakia felt vaguely historic, given that the national soccer team has for most of a decade been shrouded in various shades of doom and gloom. Such has been the pall hanging over it that even their occasional victories were more likely to generate fresh waves of worry rather than hope.

And yet a goalless draw after 120 minutes, followed by an exit on penalties, couldn't dampen the consensus that this was a performance worth praising. The reason is obvious enough: Ireland played well. It wasn't just that they'd competed hard, for this is usually guaranteed, but that they'd passed the ball to each other in a coherent, integrated fashion.