Kenny’s back-five collapse reflects year of turbulence

Daniel McDonnell

Irish manager’s excitement about defensive options is now replaced by apprehension about line that will protect Travers in Belgrade

Stephen Kenny during his Republic of Ireland squad announcement last week at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny during his Republic of Ireland squad announcement last week at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny during his Republic of Ireland squad announcement last week at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The one-year anniversary of Stephen Kenny’s first press conference as the manager of Ireland is approaching.

He conducted the April event online from his home in Louth, a reminder of the length of time that this country has spent in lockdown. With so many lives hitting pause, it’s hard to believe that much could have changed in the intervening period.

The football world has kept turning, though, and there’s a section of Kenny’s opening thoughts which now reads as though it came from a different time.

