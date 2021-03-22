Kenny’s back-five collapse reflects year of turbulence

The one-year anniversary of Stephen Kenny’s first press conference as the manager of Ireland is approaching.

He conducted the April event online from his home in Louth, a reminder of the length of time that this country has spent in lockdown. With so many lives hitting pause, it’s hard to believe that much could have changed in the intervening period.

The football world has kept turning, though, and there’s a section of Kenny’s opening thoughts which now reads as though it came from a different time.

A central theme of his reflections was his excitement in relation to an area of the team he had inherited.

“I looked at the back four against Denmark, (Matt) Doherty, (John) Egan, (Shane) Duffy and (Enda) Stevens and in my informed view that is in the top 10 of back fours in Europe,” enthused Kenny, in the course of a lengthy answer.

“Sheffield United and Wolves have shown how good they are as teams in the Premier League this year and we have three players from those clubs in the back four. Shane Duffy compliments that with the characteristics he has in both boxes.”

Read More

Building on that platform to improve in attacking areas was the mission. But heading into Wednesday’s opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade, what’s striking is the extent to which the standing of that quartet has taken a hit.

The goalkeeper crisis which sees Mark Travers come in for an unlikely start wouldn’t be as concerning if there was a settled defensive operation intact but they have all endured pain of varying kinds, similar to Darren Randolph who was ever present under Mick McCarthy.

Doherty secured a status-changing move to Spurs in the summer, yet his form has suffered under Jose Mourinho and it’s difficult to argue that he’s in a better place now.

Stevens and Egan are bound for the Championship with Sheffield United, and the latter is out of the equation completely due to an injury suffered at the worst possible time. He’s made a few errors but retains a good reputation and will likely have some top-flight interest in the summer but he can’t help Kenny out at the moment.

It’s been a tough year for Stevens who thrived in Sheffield United’s push for Europe but has struggled to find the same level in their slump. Chris Wilder has been a major figure in the career revival of the 30-year-old so these are anxious times.

Duffy’s slump has been the most dramatic of all and Kenny spoke sensitively about it over the weekend, conscious that the Derryman has endured grief off the park with the loss of his father and has then found himself living alone in Glasgow during the worst run of his professional life.

“Shane has been going back to an empty apartment at a difficult time and if you’re being abused on social media and you’re having a tough time of it then that’s not easy,” said Kenny. The issue with the 29-year-old stretches beyond form and extends to fitness. His last outing was against St Johnstone on February 14, with the comparatively inexperienced Stephen Welsh preferred.

It’s a delicate dilemma for Kenny. For all the questions that were raised about Duffy’s suitability to his style of play, that was viewed as more of a long-term dilemma than a short-term one given his importance to the team.

Now the argument could be constructed that the best thing to do would be to take Duffy out of the firing line until he regains his form.

But that line of thinking illustrates the extent to which Kenny is now working off a blank canvas. It would be a surprise if he went with anyone other than Stevens, but he might be the only survivor of Kenny’s original foursome when he picks his team in Belgrade.

To be fair, he did extend the ‘top 10 back four in Europe’ answer to include a reference to Seamus Coleman and Ciaran Clark. Coleman was banned for McCarthy’s final game in charge, while Clark was an emergency sub for Egan.

Both have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts this term and Clark will certainly replace Egan as the left-sided centre-half, even if he doesn’t quite step out from defence with the ball in the same way. “Ciaran is comfortable playing in a back four, no problem,” said Kenny, “The left side, he has played there all his life.”

Coleman’s case for being selected ahead of Doherty is compelling, especially with Randolph’s unavailability removing another senior presence. The skipper is a steadier presence than Doherty defensively, although it’s plausible both could feature with the younger man operating in a more advanced role.

David Meyler did argue over the weekend that the relationship between Coleman and Duffy could be used as a reason to stick with the out-of-form Brighton employee and bring familiarity to the right side of the back four. It’s an interesting idea, especially seeing as Duffy and Clark also have a working understanding.

Dara O’Shea is likely to benefit if Duffy misses out and he has never played with Clark before so there’s a gamble involved in creating a pairing off the back of two training sessions.

These are issues that Kenny could do without given the limited window for preparation. At the unveiling, he was content with the prospects for his rearguard, and could then “focus on getting the rest right”.

Ireland have found it hard to do that, given their terrible goalscoring record, and the issues with the foundations have a knock-on effect elsewhere. James McCarthy was in Kenny’s mind from the outset as the perfect shield for his defence that would allow full-backs to attack and he’s out of the frame now too.

The list of problems needing solutions is lengthening. It’s a worrying way to approach a game Ireland cannot afford to lose. A year suddenly seems like a long time ago.