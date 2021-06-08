| 12.2°C Dublin

Kenny sticks with young guns for Hungary’s ‘carnival’

Irish manager looking to bring momentum into September window

The Republic of Ireland's Adam Idah, left, Daryl Horgan and Troy Parrott, right, during yesterday's training session at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile Expand

The Republic of Ireland's Adam Idah, left, Daryl Horgan and Troy Parrott, right, during yesterday's training session at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The 13th game of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland tenure takes place this evening but, from the manager’s perspective, he has already used up his quota of bad luck.

He faced a few (Zoom) questions yesterday looking for his reflections on the season, with the parameters of the UK football calendar used to justify the query. Kenny did answer the question but he later gave the impression that he is firmly in mid-campaign mode at the moment rather than preparing to rest up and take stock when the showdown with Hungary is out of the way.

After all, there was a four-month gap between the November and March windows so there’s a shorter window to a hectic September triple-header with fewer club obstacles in the way.

