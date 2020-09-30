Kenny: Slovakia are still dangerous force

With a home defeat and just one point from two games, Slovakia's start to the Nations League campaign was nothing to boast about. Just like the Republic of Ireland, then.

But Stephen Kenny has warned that the side which Pavel Hapal will field against Kenny's outfit in Bratislava next week will be different, and more potent, than the team which was harshly criticised back in Slovakia for an uninspiring start to international football post-lockdown.

While Kenny has injury worries over players like Callum O'Dowda and Robbie Brady, he was able to name close to a full-strength squad, Troy Parrott the only notable absentee.

The name of Newcastle United 'keeper Martin Dubravka was the glaring omission from the squad which Hapal picked as their No 1 has not recovered from an ankle injury which has prevented him from playing this season.

So Kenny won't draw any conclusions from the absence of the Magpies man as he feels there's still enough quality in the Slovakia squad to hurt his side.

"They have other Premier League goalkeepers as well, it's irrelevant to me, really," he said of Dubravka.

"They are a very consistent midfield, with the three players in Serie A (Lobotka, Hamsik and Kucka). And then there's Skriniar and Vavro who play for Inter Milan and Lazio, as centre-backs. They have a very consistent selection."

Restrictions

Key players missed Slovakia's Nations League games last month, with the three based in China (Marek Hamšik) and the USA (Ján Greguš, Albert Rusnák) unable to travel due to Covid restrictions, but they are now back in the fold, making Kenny wary.

He has watched back their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, taking note of games against Hungary (Slovakia won home and away) and Wales (a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff and a 1-1 draw in Bratislava).

"It's a tough game, Slovakia were very unfortunate not to qualify, they played very well," Kenny says.

"The games against Wales and Hungary home and away are very interesting and the Nations League bear no relevance, they made eight changes for the last game.

"Those Hungary and Wales games are measuring points for me, they had a lot of possession in those games.

"They are a good team, from our point of view as a nation we've not won an away game against a significant nation in a few years and we have to do something extraordinary now to rally around each other to get a big performance in Slovakia to try and get that and victory.

"It will be tough, Slovakia are at home and will be favourites.

"We rate Slovakia highly, they have a clear identity of how they play and they have a consistent policy on selection, bar the Nations League.

"Because of Covid we couldn't go to Israel to watch them play but there is a lot of information, all the games are available to watch.

"We we won't have any excuses in that regard, we are well prepared," concluded Kenny.

