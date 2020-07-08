| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kenny lays out the vision for his new Irish reality 

Daniel McDonnell

Staffing and strategy for September opener in Bulgaria will inform players of his thoughts

Opening stand: Stephen Kenny says he wants to create a real high-performance environment as Ireland manager. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Opening stand: Stephen Kenny says he wants to create a real high-performance environment as Ireland manager. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Opening stand: Stephen Kenny says he wants to create a real high-performance environment as Ireland manager. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Opening stand: Stephen Kenny says he wants to create a real high-performance environment as Ireland manager. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

You could say that Stephen Kenny's first proper press conference at Abbotstown as Ireland boss was a sanitised affair.

With Covid-19 requirements demanding spaced-out gatherings of smaller groups, there was probably an element of repetition about a good number of the queries he fielded from face-masked guests. This wasn't necessarily the time to delve into any topic in great depth.

Still, we heard enough from the Dubliner to know that, come September, he is planning to live up to the promise that his side will play without restrictions.

Related Content