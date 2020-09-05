Kenny insists picking Doherty ahead of Coleman was 'a marginal call'

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny said it was a 'marginal' call to leave Seamus Coleman out of his side for Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener in Bulgaria and paid tribute to the Everton player's ambassadorial qualities.

Kenny went with Matt Doherty in Sofia and said it was a very difficult call. He was tight lipped on his team selection for tomorrow's clash with Finland, stating that he tends to favour continuity but has to be conscious that his players are in pre-season.

A reference to an injection of energy came in the context of the manager mentioning his back four so it's possible Coleman could feature at the Aviva Stadium. But the Dubliner acknowledged it's going to be a tough call going forward, with no indication he is considering a scenario where both could feature in the same side.

"It's one of those situations that we have, we have two of the best right backs in the Premier League," said Kenny.

"He (Coleman) has been such an exceptional player for Ireland, he's such a great ambassador. Regardleess of that, he's a quality player, he showed that this year after the lockdown. He was injury free for that period.

"Matt Doherty has had a season where it's gone brilliantly for him. He got better and better. It was a marginal call."

Kenny confirmed that the returning David McGoldrick will not start against the Finns due to his foot problem. This means Adam Idah could continue his education.

Expand Close Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured during a training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He was coy when asked when Harry Arter or Jayson Molumby might come into the picture as they didn't see action in Bulgaria, but showered praise on James McCarthy, asserting that the Crystal Palace player will do better with more games under his belt.

"James is a really exceptional player," said Kenny, "He's got a brilliant range of passing, he's got every pass you need but he also offers protection to the back four. He reads it so well. He's quick over the ground. You have to manage James as well, he's in pre-season. You have to be cognisant of that.

Read More

"Continuity is important. You need energy as well, that comes into the thought process as regards selection. We want to have a closer look at some options as well. Tomorrow's game is important in its own right."

Kenny was happy with how his side passed the ball in his opening game, while conceding that they didn't hurt Bulgaria enough.

"It's not something I'm fixated on but we had 91 percent pass completion. What we need to improve on is more penetrative passes, try and open defences. We've analysed that and looked at our play. That's one area we need to improve on," he said.

"The players expressed confidence, it was a confident display. Because Bulgaria didn't press us high or defend with a high line, sometimes you can't utilise the speed you've got in the team.

"Space is at a premium when that happens. We've got to work sharper opportunities to utilise the space."

Online Editors