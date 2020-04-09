Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny poses for a portrait close to his home in Co Louth prior to speaking to media. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has vowed to do things his way in order to prove he deserves more than one term as the manager of Ireland.

The Dubliner is contracted for the World Cup 2022 campaign, although he now also has the unexpected opportunity to qualify for the delayed Euros through the play-offs.

He is refusing to write off Irish hopes of involvement in either event, even though he is set for a hectic introduction to the top job with the possibility of nine games in the space of his first three gatherings.

If the Covid-19 crisis clears, Kenny has been informed that the semi-final with Slovakia could be in October with the final a month later, a scenario that he views as preferable to back-to-back matches.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Whatever the schedule, Kenny says he will act on the promise to send out a team with an attacking philosophy now he's landed the post he always craved.

He shrugged off the suggestion that living in Ireland while manager will bring unwanted scrutiny.

"I'm sure there will be times which may prove difficult but the way I'm looking at it and my family are looking at it is that we're going to try and enjoy the job rather than be fearful about it," said Kenny, who added that he is open to tinkering with the existing squad.

"You have to see things through fresh eyes as a manager coming in. I will do things my own way,

"We have to be optimistic. In order for me to get a further contract, I'll have to prove myself and I'm comfortable with that. I agree with it."

Irish Independent