Stephen Kenny says he's driven by a determination for his Ireland side to no longer be seen as a "typically British-style" team and is convinced he can win over the Irish public by matching success with style.

But, ahead of his first game as Ireland boss on Thursday, away to Bulgaria behind closed doors, he says he won't use the time needed to transform the team's way of playing as an excuse for failure to qualify.

"We don't want to just be successful, we want to be successful in changing the way Irish football is viewed worldwide. It's a big, lofty goal," Kenny says.

"We have four times the participation rates of rugby in the country but rugby has four times the commercial revenue.

"For the Irish team to really capture the imagination of the nation in a major way, it is linked to being successful and going to major tournaments. That's what really captures the full imagination.

"I do understand that by speaking like this I know I am setting myself up for criticism, if we don't play to a high level.

"These things take time, for the style to evolve it takes time, but I am impatient, I haven't got a long time and I'm not looking for that sort of crutch, saying it takes two years or whatever.

"We are impatient, we want to be successful in a hurry and to try and achieve both is what you want."

Kenny says the standard "British-style" label attached to the Irish side is something he wants to remove.

"It's one of my main motivations, it's what drives me. I'm very motivated to do that," he says.

"That's number one for me. But it's only deemed a success when the team itself is a success, qualifying for major tournaments. Then it becomes deemed a success."

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion midfielder Dara O'Shea has been added to the squad but James McCarthy is an injury doubt.

Sean Maguire has also received a late call-up after Troy Parrott was ruled out following an injury he picked up in a pre-season game with Millwall.

