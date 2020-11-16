Kenny calls Parrott, McEneff, Burke and Taylor up as Idah injured and Doherty and McClean test positive for Covid-19

Stephen Kenny has turned to the League of Ireland and the current U-21 squad as his beleaguered Irish side continue to rack up more positive Covid-19 test results than match results after another two players were struck down with the virus. Adam Idah has also withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Shamrock Rovers duo Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke have been called up while midfielder Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) and Troy Parrott (Millwall) moved up from the U21s.

Kenny is now missing 12 members of his original 26-man squad for the clash with Bulgaria.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed earlier today that Ireland defender Matt Doherty and forward James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19.

The players have been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols, and the HSE have been informed of this development.

The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria on Wednesday.

This is the latest Covid drama to hit the Irish camp.

Last week, Alan Browne played 90 minutes with Covid in the friendly against England.

A month ago, Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams tested positive for the virus while Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missed the Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia as they were deemed to be close contacts of an FAI member who had a false positive test.

Five players then missed the Wales/Finland double header as they were close contacts. At the start of this international break, Callum Robinson tested positive.

An initial FAI statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland defender Matt Doherty and forward James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The players have been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols, and the HSE have been informed of this development.

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria on Wednesday."

Online Editors