Kenny calls on playmakers to show they can step up a level

Stephen Kenny probably never envisaged starting his first proper summer gathering as Ireland manager discussing the concept of whether a friendly with Andorra is a must-win.

This is the problem with an 11-game wait for a victory. It makes meaningless fixtures matter, even when there’s no glory to be gained from it. Granted, the organisation of the June 3 encounter in Barcelona does have the look of a stat breaker about it, and the extent to which a success will carry weight if the team toil against Hungary in Budapest five days later is debatable.

March’s defeat to Luxembourg has left a cloud hanging over Kenny but he has to try and take comfort from the support from above and use the training camp in Spain and the pair of friendlies constructively.

His four windows in charge of the side have all been frenetic in their own way, with competitive points at stake and preparation time limited and then complicated by Covid dramas.

Read More

The opportunity to spend six days with the group before the Andorra encounter offers serious novelty value and a further chance to integrate fresh faces although coach Anthony Barry – the replacement for Damien Duff – will be a late arrival because of his Champions League responsibilities with Chelsea.

It was flagged last week that a number of recognisable faces would be absent. Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, James McCarthy, Alan Browne, Kevin Long, Shane Long, Jack Byrne and Callum O’Dowda are either out of the frame through injury or the need for a rest.

Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will join up with the group after Swansea’s Championship

play-off final with Brentford on Saturday.

Thus, the door has opened for the uncapped Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham) to come into the frame.

It’s understandable that Kenny wants to look at teenage centre-half Omobamidele after his starring displays for Norwich on their charge to promotion, while his regard for the “fast, powerful right winger” Ogbene dates back to his time in the League of Ireland with Cork and Limerick.

However, the most striking aspect of the squad was the inclusion of both McGrath and Mandroiu. McGrath’s call was expected with 17 goals for St Mirren this year a very impressive return. Kenny brought the Meathman to Dundalk from St Patrick’s Athletic, spotting his obvious technical ability from the outset.

He also has experience of Mandroiu from his time at under-21 level, but his promotion has taken people by surprise.

Kenny’s reasoning offers an insight into his thinking on what Ireland have missed.

“We probably haven’t had a traditional number ten in the squad,” he said. “We had Jack Byrne, but Jack likes to come right back into midfield and make passes. The other midfield players like Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby or Jason Knight are traditional attacking midfield players; they’re not natural number tens as such. But Jamie and Dan both are very much so.”

Kenny spoke of how Mandroiu rejuvenated himself at Bohemians following a difficult time at Brighton, although it wasn’t all plain sailing at Bohs and a winter move to Shamrock Rovers has led to obvious improvements.

“He’s matured as a man and got himself in good physical condition because a lot of players like that, passers, don’t always have speed,” stressed Kenny.

“He can run beyond people. He’s not just a link player, he actually has the speed and power to run beyond people. I think defensively as well he looks like he’s improved, that wasn’t always his best attribute.”

For all that there’s a perception of Kenny as a purist in terms of his philosophy, he has always looked for physicality and athleticism from his players. Mandroiu has stepped up in that regard and this was an issue McGrath had to address when he joined Dundalk initially.

Kenny mentioned that bigger clubs are now looking to prise the playmaker away from St Mirren. “In tight spaces, his feet are so good,” he asserted. “We don’t have a player like that in the team.”

The challenge, of course, is to see if those skills can be transferred to international level. Irish football is actually littered with technically proficient players, but it’s weaknesses in their overall package that have prevented them from showing that at a higher level. Or, in some cases, it’s just about being able to deliver under pressure.

In an ideal world, Kenny would be turning to players on the books of Premier League clubs to revive fortunes. That’s not the hand he has been dealt, however, and he’s now turning to players with instinctive creativity in an attempt to write a new story.

At the very least, they might come in handy if Andorra try and park the bus.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

To play Andorra in Barcelona on June 3 and and Hungary in Budapest on June 8.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).