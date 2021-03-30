Kenny backed the old guard against Qatar - but one of the young guns provided the most hope

Those first steps in international football can sometimes take you backwards.

Ask Kevin Kilbane, who as a teenager was handed a place in the side by Mick McCarthy for a World Cup qualifier, was taken off at half-time after a torrid first 45 minutes, was demoted to the U-21s to learn more about his trade and would not start another competitive game for two years.

This whole international camp over the last week was a test for younger members of Stephen Kenny’s squad, but on a night when Kenny asked the old guard to show if they still had what it took after years of under-achievement, some of younger members showed that, if needed, the kids can do alright as well.

Five of the more inexperienced ones – Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby started while Troy Parrott and Jason Knight got decent game time off the bench – were posed questions, asked to don that white shirt and plug gaps to try and drive Ireland on to a first win in 12 games.

And it was a mixed bag from the Fresh-faced Five, with a good report card for O’Shea, a pass for Bazunu and Knight, but a ‘must do better’ for Parrott and Molumby.

If this team is going to progress under Kenny, it needs the likes of O’Shea and Bazunu to soak up the pressure of playing for the shirt just as much as it needs a revival from Shane Duffy, James McClean and Jeff Hendrick.

O’Shea will not be a Premier League player next season, unless he leaves a Championship-bound West Brom but he has the real makings of an international footballer, and it’s a plus that the lapse of concentration he showed in Belgrade, where he gave Dusan Vlahovic too much space and respect, was not repeated against Qatar.

Dubliner O’Shea was picked ahead of Ciaran Clark, a vote of confidence from Kenny, and he repaid the manager’s confidence with a confident outing of his own.

Bazunu will have some tales to tell at the Rochdale training ground tomorrow, talking about the night in Hungary when he had one penalty awarded against him but then rescinded, almost gave away another penalty when he came close to handling outside the box, and then conceded when his goal was left exposed by more experienced players.

Molumby, who was below par against Serbia and deservedly dropped for the Luxembourg encounter, was given another chance by Kenny but for all the talent that the Waterford man has in his boots, the Qatar game was another tough night, and sub Knight looked more impressive in the 35 minutes he was given,

Molumby was on his knees, pounding the field with his fists in frustration as he was the Irishman closest to Mohammed Muntari when he scored Qatar’s equaliser. He’s not the only player in the squad to find himself bettered by an opponent just before the trigger is pulled, so Molumby can’t beat himself up even though he did beat the Hungarian turf.

The lack of regular club football is holding back a batch of Ireland players right now and Molumby, on loan to Preston and on the fringes there, is suffering from that, though he’s not the only one as the more experienced Callum Robinson again showed a worrying lack of sharpness. But games like this will sow seeds that could push them towards bigger things and better days in the green shirt, and if they stay fit and active at club level, O’Shea and Bazunu could and should become fixtures in the team for a decade.

The fifth member of that youthful crew to play a significant role on Tuesday night, Troy Parrott, also showed some things to show why we should be so excited about his potential but also concerned about his ability to deliver that. He also was unable to make an impact on the game – no disgrace there as it’s a long time since any Ireland striker gave the opposing defenders a hard night, but Parrott struggled to show that he should be ahead of rivals like Ronan Curtis or James Collins.

Their status at club level is one of the reasons why Irish football is in this trough: Bazunu and Parrott are on the payroll of Premier League clubs, and are rated by those clubs, but they’ve had to drop down a level, on loan, to get things moving. The duo will see each other again next Monday, when Rochdale play Ipswich, far more mundane fare than international football, but while Ireland’s search for a win goes on, the search for players Kenny can rely on has at least yielded Bazunu and O’Shea.

The old guard showcased their wares but O’Shea, for one, has shown that youth has its charm.