Kenny backed the old guard against Qatar - but one of the young guns provided the most hope

Aidan Fitzmaurice

'Dara O’Shea will not be a Premier League player next season, unless he leaves a Championship-bound West Brom but he has the real makings of an international footballer'. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Those first steps in international football can sometimes take you backwards.

Ask Kevin Kilbane, who as a teenager was handed a place in the side by Mick McCarthy for a World Cup qualifier, was taken off at half-time after a torrid first 45 minutes, was demoted to the U-21s to learn more about his trade and would not start another competitive game for two years.

This whole international camp over the last week was a test for younger members of Stephen Kenny’s squad, but on a night when Kenny asked the old guard to show if they still had what it took after years of under-achievement, some of younger members showed that, if needed, the kids can do alright as well.

