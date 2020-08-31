Kenny alive to Covid's testing times as first day at school looms

Field of dreams: Stephen Kenny will take charge of his first training session as Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon. Photo: Sportsfile

After the most disrupted spell for European football since the Second World War, it all gets very real very quickly for Stephen Kenny this morning when he oversees his first training session as manager of the Republic of Ireland senior team.

Since he first took charge of Tallaght Town as a 22-year-old, Kenny's coaching career has been leading up to this point, and Thursday's game in Sofia. To paraphrase Dublin rockers Fontaines DC, a band Kenny is said to admire; is this too real for you?

"It's a privilege, a huge privilege to be here, I don't take that for granted, a huge privilege," Kenny said at a press briefing at FAI HQ yesterday when asked how he would feel at 11am today when he can actually work with his squad for the first time in the 149 days since he was elevated into the chair previously occupied by Mick McCarthy.

In an abnormal world, he wants to make it as normal as possible.

"I think the most important thing is how we perform against Bulgaria," he says, adding that he doesn't want to "overemphasise" the importance of the day to him.

"We just meet everyone, outline how we want to play and work on training. It's a gradual process. And I think we want to have a good week."

Perfectionist

He's a known perfectionist, with great attention to detail, so how things are in August 2020, with so much beyond his control, will test him.

His staff are leaving nothing to chance, Kenny revealing that his assistants Keith Andrews and Damien Duff did a dummy run of a training session, over two days, on one of the pitches at the FAI (with no players involved) last week, measuring out the distance between the cones.

"They were thinking about how precise we want to be," Kenny says. "It's only when you get on the grass you think, 'I haven't been on it for a long time'. It's great to get back at it."

The circumstances of his time as Ireland manager to date were testing, and out of his control.

Due to the pandemic, not only has he not had a game or even training, he hasn't even been able to travel to England to watch his players in action or even simply meet them face to face.

Covid has not gone away, of course, and this week's double header has complications, as the Irish squad needed special dispensation from the Government here to even get together in a 'bubble' and then fly in and out of Bulgaria without restrictions.

Covid tests are still required (the Irish squad are being tested today and again on Friday). Football-wise it's far from ideal, but there's a practical side to the so-called bubble as well.

"You can't see your families, you can't see anybody," says Kenny, revealing that the wife of one of his backroom staff gave birth on Saturday, but because head analyst Ger Dunne is now in the bubble, there's a necessary but emotionally draining separation. "He came in yesterday, but though they live just up the road, he cannot see them for a week until after the Finland game."

Kenny had wanted to send his chief scout Ruaidhri Higgins to Helsinki to watch Finland play Wales on Thursday, ahead of the Finns' visit to Dublin on Sunday, but that's not possible. "He [Higgins] cannot go because he would have to quarantine in Finland for 14 days," Kenny says. "You can plan to deal with the issues. Fear can engulf you so you have got to have a situation where you have got to be optimistic in how you plan.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to go to Bulgaria and then come back and play Finland.

"Difficult times, difficult to plan everything, you have to adapt and there are things that you usually have that you can't have. But there are people who have made a lot greater sacrifices than we have, much greater, so you have to put it into context and think 'how can we make the best of what we have?'. That's what we have to do."

In a media briefing yesterday, over just under 45 minutes, Kenny peppered his speech with words which will encourage those frustrated by seeing Ireland play in a straitjacket: players' passion for playing for their country and what he wants to add.

"We definitely want pace in the team. That is the ingredient that I feel needs to be added," he said. "For us, we want to play. I'm not compromising on that. We definitely have a clear way on how we want to play.

"We will be aggressive in how we play, I absolutely say that with conviction, that we'll be very aggressive in how we approach the game itself.

"We will press high the way we're capable of doing and we'll ultimately want to control the games in the way that we can."

Irish Independent