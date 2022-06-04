Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been handed a third successive start for the Republic of Ireland as they launched their new Nations League campaign in Armenia.

Kelleher got the nod ahead of Gavin Bazunu, who has been struggling with a back problem in the run-up to the game at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

There was also a first competitive start for Burnley defender Nathan Collins, while Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott were included too.

Armenia boss Joaquin Caparros made only four changes to the side which lost 9-0 in Norway last time out as defenders Hovhannes Hambartzumyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, and midfielders Kamo Hovhannisyan and Artak Grigoryan were drafted in.