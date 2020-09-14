Keeva Keenan joins up with Ireland squad ahead of crucial Euro qualifier against Germany

Vera Pauw's Ireland side have gathered in Germany ahead of next weekend's European qualifier. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Defender Keeva Keenan has linked up with the Irish women’s side ahead of their crunch clash in Saturday’s UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifier against Germany.

The squad checked into their training base in Duisburg over the weekend as they set their sights on the two-time World champions.



Celtic defender Keenan is part of the training sessions as she attempts to prove her fitness following a lack of game-time in recent months and she will be assessed over the coming days.

Denise O’Sullivan made her Brighton debut – replacing Irish colleague Megan Connolly at half-time – as the south coast side surprised Manchester City in a scoreless draw.

First-time call-up Ellen Molloy was on target for her new side, Wexford Youths, as they demolished Treaty United 5-1 at the Markets Field to inflict a third successive defeat on the national league’s newcomers.

Online Editors