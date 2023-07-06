Katie McCabe wants ‘to put on a show’ against France after ‘crazy few weeks’

A French journalist has just witnessed the explosive Irish press conference and, for him, everything that happens is framed in the context of a World Cup.

“Your manager has brought you to a World Cup, so why not?” he answers to an unasked existential question.

His point presumably being if Ireland can overlook a shedload of controversy about their boss once there’s a big party to get dressed for, why can’t France ditch their leader if it gives them a better chance of being belles of the ball?

There was a time when Corinna Diacre seemed like the manager who would bring the French to the World Cup but all that changed earlier this year when a trio of leading stars – including captain Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto – led a mass walk-out.

“But the funny thing is,” our friend muses, “quite a lot of the players had little problem with the manager . . . ”

Once more a case of one woman’s word then another, it seems.

​Nonetheless, it is now Herve Renard who leads the training session on a capricious summer day, serving as a pathetic fallacy for the dramatic shift in moods.

Indeed, his namesake tells us of the process quite blithely.

“The spirit of the team is really good,” the captain says. “This is not a risk, football should be a pleasure. I don’t want to speak more about this.

“We are trying to work towards winning another star on our shirt. It doesn’t mean this work is all done in terms of making things better. But now we want to work as much as we can on the field.”

Renard is, of course, the man who authored an early World Cup coup last year when his Saudi Arabian side took advantage of a sleepy second half from Argentina in Qatar.

Within a month of meeting this squad, he is attempting another dramatic World Cup story but this one has a more familiar script.

“The difference is the level of the team. France are one of the best teams in the world, they have a very good rhythm.”

Katie McCabe can only nod and purr.

“I mean, what an exciting game, right? It’s massive to have France coming to town. In front of our home fans; young girls and young boys coming to cheer us on to see one of the best teams in the world.

“I definitely think they’re going to be right up there in terms of World Cup favourites. The talent they have and the depth they have in their squad – and I think the flow they have right now, with Renard coming back in and taking over, is something really that’s exciting for them.

“We’ve looked at a lot of footage and yeah, they’ve got a bit of everything. They’re physical, they’re quick, strong and quite good in small areas in terms of passing.

“So, we’ll have to be on full alert to make sure we can stop them and try and get a positive result for our fans.”

Ireland will give home debuts to Sinéad Farrelly and Marissa Sheva as they once more road test their new system under stressful circumstances.

“They have played a few games under the new manager so that’s enough to know what changes there are,” adds Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

“The players are more or less the same, we all know them. They are very fast, they are very good at quick, possessional play.

“The attacking on the wings, the rotations of things, getting beyond the defence. We know what to expect.”

McCabe missed the friendly against Zambia last Thursday as her late season work-load was monitored with microscopic detail by the manager. It may be to some one of her flaws, but Pauw’s obsessive, intricate approach to preparation ensures that none of her players are injured after a wide variety of training programmes were offered to the squad.

“It’s still such a special feeling for me personally. I haven’t actually played in Tallaght since the Finland game last September.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait, I want everyone to enjoy tomorrow, it’s going to be a fantastic occasion and I hope it really sets the precedent and the buzz that hopefully we can create for the nation when we go down to Australia.

“The girls have been tremendous in how hard they’ve worked over the last couple of weeks, through the highs and lows of it obviously with the disappointment of some players.

“It’s been a crazy four weeks, lots of hard work and we’re just hoping we can put on a show.”

Renard, doffing an imaginary beret, expects turbulent weather to match the feisty Irish with the “fighting spirit”.

He doesn’t know the half of it.