Katie McCabe: ‘New Vera Pauw deal is not up to me’

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has said it is not up to her to decide whether Vera Pauw gets a contract extension beyond this month’s World Cup.

The manager said last month that both she and the FAI were engaged in talks and she hoped that the discussions could be concluded before the commencement of the World Cup.

However, with fresh allegations emerging this week on a US website about her time at the Houston Dash, the FAI appear to have stalled negotiations which had been ongoing with her representative Ciarán Medlar, although Pauw asserted this was not the case.

However, with no discernible decision made at last week’s board meeting, it would now seem highly unlikely any deal is concluded as the team depart for Australia tomorrow.

“It’s not my decision to make,” McCabe said when asked does she want to see her manager stay on beyond the summer.

“Obviously time will tell. Me and Vera have worked together for the last few years and we’ll see.”

Pauw added: “That is something you need to ask the FAI. I have said what I had to say about it.

“I’m not hopeful, no. Hopeful is if I’m begging or something. I said that I am happy in Ireland, that Ireland has embraced me and that I feel very, very comfortable here.”

Asked if talks are ongoing, despite rumours that they have been parked, she insisted that they are.

“Yes, but Ciarán Medlar is the one who is doing that and you need to ask him. I’m not getting involved in it.”

The FAI continue to back Pauw amidst more allegations of misconduct unearthed this week, which the manager claim are part of an agenda from an individual based in the US who is seeking to destroy her career.

McCabe admitted that she could not answer for every player in the squad in terms of whether there may be a problem with Pauw’s management style.

“Of course Vera has a style of management that we’re used to now over the last two years.

“It’s something we’ve worked together, we’ve argued with each other of course. You’re never going to get on 100 per cent with your manager at times. She pushes me and I push her.”

Ireland play their final farewell friendly before the World Cup against one of the tournament favourites, France, in Tallaght Stadium this evening (8.0).