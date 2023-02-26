Katie McCabe needs to get into driving seat

What’s eating Katie McCabe? On the face of it, literally not much. When we arrived into Ireland’s Marbella training camp at the start of last week, she bounded over with a familiar, beaming smile and a crunching hand-shake.

“Alright kid!” A clear, azure sky reflected the cheeriness as she limbered up for the 50th time she would lead out her international side.

However, akin to the week before when they arrived in Spain, there have been one too many clouds of late in the life of this supremely gifted talent and spirited warrior.

For someone who has forged a wonderful career by being in control not only of the football, but everything that happens beyond the pitch, these have been fraught times for the Arsenal star.

While the evidence of a heavy defeat to Germany remained hidden from public view, the scoreless draw with China, and her own subdued performance reflected, perhaps, the stifling nature of the off-field distractions that have dogged her of late, specifically during the January transfer window.

That she remained perhaps Ireland’s most likely provider of a goal indicates not only how she can persist when the going is rough by providing moments of sheer quality, but also how crucial she is to the team she leads.

No squad likes to have a player upon which they rely too much; most squads, however, always need a player that is indispensable.

​For Ireland, long odds against to emerge from a tough World Cup group this summer, McCabe is that player, with imminent centurion Denise O’Sullivan not too far behind — this pair alone provided half of Ireland’s qualification goals.

As McCabe sat down in the 12th minute, frantically trying to remove an ankle strapping — there was another further up to protect a dead leg, evidence of opponents always seeking to destroy a creative spirit — it seemed to sum up a sportswoman trying to re-assemble her sense of self.

It seemed like last month she was at the crossroads of her career at club level. The only problem was she was not in the driving seat.

This afternoon, her Arsenal side tackle Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, live on BBC. It is a mammoth game, particularly for Arsenal, who are six points off leaders Manchester United with a game in hand in the league.

If reports last month are to be believed, however, it is quite conceivable that McCabe could have been lining out in Chelsea blue in this afternoon’s tie at Kingsmeadow.

When news emerged of a spectacular £250,000 purported bid from title rivals Chelsea last month, the whispers soon grew into a crescendo of noise as speculation swirled around a player who has been struggling to retain her eminence as a regular starter with the North London outfit.

Although both Chelsea and Arsenal denied any knowledge of a bid, there were enough different sources reporting the news that it seemed highly improbable that there was not some germ of evidence that somebody, somewhere had been peeking through the transfer window.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s insistence that McCabe was not for sale shut down the speculation but it may be renewed this summer.

Her international manager, Vera Pauw, alluded to her captain’s conflicted feelings as events spiralled beyond her player’s control.

“She said of course it was a hectic time,” the manager said after a frenzied January which dramatically altered the face of women’s football.

“She understands the decision of Arsenal. She had not made a decision. It was completely beyond herself, it was something that was just happening around her, not with her.”

McCabe, ironically a childhood Chelsea fan, seemed relatively phlegmatic when she spoke after the China friendly about the affair, a reflection of a character who gained maturity at a young age and now, at 27, is personally and professionally more satisfied than ever before.

“No, look, I’m fully ... I’m an Arsenal player,” said McCabe, who has been with the club since 2015. “It’s always an interesting situation when clubs come in for you but for me, I’m an Arsenal player, I will be an Arsenal player. My contract’s not up until I think 2024.

“For me, it’s just …” And here she paused, betraying minute anxiety. “For me, I’m just kind of concentrating on what I have to do. The reported bid obviously came in but for me I’m an Arsenal player. I’m gonna be an Arsenal player for the remainder of the season as well.

“My full concentration is on getting back to the club. We obviously face Chelsea in the FA Cup and then the Conti Cup final the following week, so I’ll be fully focused on trying to get back in the team and get playing again.”

She is not the only Irishwoman struggling for starts as the World Cup looms but she is clearly the most important one. She has earned security and stability, for now. A period of sustained action would provide a welcome bonus.