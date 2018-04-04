Katie McCabe adamant 'situation' within Ireland camp is not a distraction

Exactly a year on from threatened strike action by the squad, it had been reported that players were unhappy at not receiving a match fee for a training game held four weeks ago against a male Cork U-15 squad.

Arsenal winger McCabe, made captain by Bell following the retirement of Emma Byrne who led the industrial movement 12 months ago, admitted a "situation" had occurred last week and that she declined an offer to include her input on an FAI statement released by Bell.

"I was aware of the whole situation and, as captain, spoke to all the players before coming back to Colin," said McCabe. "I was asked to comment on it before a statement was put out and chose not to. Like all relationships, this one (with the FAI) is growing.