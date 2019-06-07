Kasper Schmeichel: 'There is no bad blood between Denmark and Ireland'

Kasper Schmeichel insists there is no bad blood between the Danish and Irish camps ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen tonight.

Some comments from the Danish side around the previous four meetings of the two nations have not gone down well in Ireland, words like "negative" and "predictable" used.

Many could argue that it’s a fair point to make about an Ireland side which has not scored from play in four games against Denmark, but Seamus Coleman noted yesterday that ‘It’s never nice to hear other players speaking down about your team’.

But Leicester City keeper Schmeichel says he’s not aware of any issue. "I don’t know of any verbal sniping, it's news to me, I would never say anything disrespectful towards fellow professionals," he said.

"If you saw my comments after we played Ireland in Dublin they were more than respectful.

"We have the utmost respect for any team we play, football is a game where there is no right or wrong way of playing. Everyone has their style, we have ours. Ireland have theirs – theirs is no more correct than ours, so I don’t know the comments but I can’t imagine there being any disrespect at all."

Manager Aage Hareide backed that up. "I haven’t seen the comments and I know what I said myself, I don’t think any Danish player will have disrespect for any Irish player. They are professional players, playing at the highest level in England," he said.

Hareide got the better of Martin O’Neill in their clashes but he is wary of a new-look Ireland under Mick McCarthy.

"We saw the differences in the set-up against Georgia. Even the Gibraltar game was difficult, it was hard to play," the Danish manager added.

"For us, we concentrate on our own play. We don’t think so much about the opposition and what they will do.

"We try to concentrate on our own way of playing and hope we can handle that in the best possible way, regardless of who we play.

"We know the Irish team very well because we have played them a lot over the past two years. We know what to expect. They are a strong physical side and well organised. If they want to try and press us, that’s okay. We have to be prepared for that as well.

"We are looking forward to the game today. We know it will be difficult. They are well organised, they are always hard to play against. But we will be well prepared. Hopefully, we will have a good game," he added.

Denmark return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium after a spell playing competitive games in Aarhus due to a dispute with the stadium company.

Online Editors