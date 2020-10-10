Juve midfielder Aaron Ramsey fit to face Ireland in Nations League

Wales pair Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham are struggling to make Sunday’s Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland.

The pair travelled to Dublin after picking up injuries in the 3-0 friendly defeat to England at Wembley on Thursday.

“They are struggling a little bit but we are giving them as much time as possible,” Wales manager Ryan Giggs said.

“We don’t want to take any risks but we are keen for them to be involved.”

Wales have been boosted by the availability of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey was part of Juventus’ Covid-19 bubble following an outbreak at the Turin club and missed the Wembley loss.

“Aaron’s trained all week with Juve and joined up with us in Dublin yesterday,” Giggs said.

“He’s fit to play, he’s in good shape and Aaron has got that something different which can unlock defences.”

David Brooks and Daniel James are both fit for selection, although Giggs described them as “not 100 per cent”.

Wales opened their Nations League campaign last month with wins over Finland and Bulgaria.

Giggs said: “We’ve had a good start to the Nations League and we want to carry on.

“Three points put us in a good position. But we have to make sure we are right and we are better than we were against England.

“When you get beat 3-0 people want to concentrate on the negatives, but there were a lot of positives as well.”

PA Media