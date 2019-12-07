Junior soccer player banned for six months for questioning Clare League's public support for John Delaney
A junior soccer player has been banned from playing in the Clare District League for six months for criticising their show of support for former CEO of the FAI John Delaney earlier this year.
The legacy of Delaney was laid bare in Abbotstown yesterday when executive lead Paul Cooke revealed the extent of debts amassed during his tenure. Grassroots football in Ireland is expected to suffer with the inevitable austerity that will now follow.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Earlier this year when Delaney stepped down as FAI CEO to take up a newly-created position as executive vice-president, numerous junior leagues and clubs from around the country released letters showing their support for the former CEO.
The Clare District League wrote at the time: "The Clare District Soccer League acknowledges the contribution John Delaney has made to our League during his time as CEO.
"He brought the FAI AGM and Festival of Football to Clare in 2011 which played a big part in the promotion of the game in our country and helped a number of local business (sic) at the time.
"He has attended many functions over the years and has been very helpful to the League and our clubs in the development of facilities."
When Minister For Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross referred the Sport-Ireland commissioned KOSI report to the Gardai recently, a player from the Clare District League shared a post on social media asking: "Where are the Delaney defenders now Clare District League..shame on you."
This week he was informed that "following an investigation" he has been "suspended from all football activity until June 1 2020".
He was also warned that "any repeat of this behaviour will automatically trigger an increase in this suspension until June 1 2021".
The player in question signed for his club in September of this year.
The Clare District League refused to comment when contacted by Independent.ie.
Who is your sportstar of the year?
Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.
Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.
Simply click here to register your vote
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Delaney's secret contract, €55m in debt and an uncertain future - the inside story behind the FAI disaster
- Daniel McDonnell: 'Why the John Delaney era is the worst thing to ever happen to Irish football'
- David Kelly: 'FAI's monumental debt is the burden of a lifetime - and it will take a lifetime to overcome it'
- Grassroots game to bear brunt of new reign of austerity