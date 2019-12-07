Junior soccer player banned for six months for questioning Clare League's public support for John Delaney

The legacy of Delaney was laid bare in Abbotstown yesterday when executive lead Paul Cooke revealed the extent of debts amassed during his tenure. Grassroots football in Ireland is expected to suffer with the inevitable austerity that will now follow.

Earlier this year when Delaney stepped down as FAI CEO to take up a newly-created position as executive vice-president, numerous junior leagues and clubs from around the country released letters showing their support for the former CEO.

The Clare District League wrote at the time: "The Clare District Soccer League acknowledges the contribution John Delaney has made to our League during his time as CEO.

"He brought the FAI AGM and Festival of Football to Clare in 2011 which played a big part in the promotion of the game in our country and helped a number of local business (sic) at the time.

"He has attended many functions over the years and has been very helpful to the League and our clubs in the development of facilities."

When Minister For Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross referred the Sport-Ireland commissioned KOSI report to the Gardai recently, a player from the Clare District League shared a post on social media asking: "Where are the Delaney defenders now Clare District League..shame on you."

This week he was informed that "following an investigation" he has been "suspended from all football activity until June 1 2020".

He was also warned that "any repeat of this behaviour will automatically trigger an increase in this suspension until June 1 2021".

The player in question signed for his club in September of this year.

The Clare District League refused to comment when contacted by Independent.ie.

Online Editors