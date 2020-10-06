Josh Cullen joins up with Ireland squad after injured Harry Arter forced to withdraw

Josh Cullen has been called up to the Ireland squad for the European playoff against Slovakia. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Anderlecht's new signing Josh Cullen has received a late call-up to the Ireland squad for Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia after Harry Arter was forced to withdraw.

Arter had been battling with a thigh injury sustained while in action for Nottingham Forest and on Tuesday, before the squad flew from Dublin to Bratislava, he had to concede defeat in his fitness battle. Cullen, who moved to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht just 24 hours earlier, managed to get to Dublin in time to join the squad for their flight to Slovakia.

Cullen, capped twice at senior level by Mick McCarthy last year, had been in isolation after he and a team-mate at West Ham, as well as manager David Moyes, had tested positive for Covid-19 but he has since been given the all-clear.

Online Editors