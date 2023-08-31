Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire named in England squad for Ukraine and Scotland tests as Raheem Sterling misses out

Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson has been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland, but there was no place for Raheem Sterling.

The road to next summer's European Championship continues with a qualifier against Ukraine in Poland on September 9, before playing a friendly in Scotland three days later.

Southgate has largely stuck with the tried and tested with his 26-man squad for the double-header, giving call-ups to three regulars with questions over their international roles.

England vice-captain Henderson's move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq raises questions ahead of the Euros, while former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips have yet to play a minute of club football this season.

Under-21 European Championship winner Levi Colwill received his first formal call-up and uncapped Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has also got the nod for the first time.

There is no place for Chelsea forward Sterling despite a strong start to the campaign.

Speaking after announcing his squad, Southgate said of Maguire's inclusion: "We have lost a lot of experienced players with caps at centre-half, we are giving some less experienced players the opportunity to come into the squad but unfortunately it looks like Tyrone (Mings) is out for the season, (John) Stones is out for this camp, Eric Dier hasn't been in the Tottenham squad.

"There is a space there and I think for these two games it is important we have some experience in that place of the pitch."