John O’Shea leaves Stoke City to focus on Ireland coaching role

John O'Shea has left Stoke City to focus on the Irish senior squad

John O'Shea is leaving his role as Stoke first-team coach to focus on his commitments with Ireland.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United defender, who is Ireland's assistant coach, joined the Potters last July.

O'Shea told Stoke's official website: "I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the club good luck for the future."

Waterford-born O’Shea was promoted to the Ireland senior set-up by manager Stephen Kenny last February after previously serving as assistant manager to Jim Crawford with the Ireland U21 squad.