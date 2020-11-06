John Giles through the decades: From Ormond Square to Old Trafford, Munich pain and the 'Montrose Mafia'

What makes a great player?

As mainstay on screen with RTÉ for three decades between 1986 and 2016, as well as in the pages of the Evening Herald and still on the airwaves with Off The Ball as he turns 80 today, John Giles has always broken the game down simply.

In 2004 he was voted by the FAI as the Republic of Ireland’s greatest player of the previous 50 years at UEFA’s Jubilee Awards.

And in the pages of his 2010 autobiography ‘A Football Man’, he laid out precisely what he felt were the five traits of the truly great.

1. Whatever abilities the player possesses must be used for the benefit of the team. This requires honesty of effort.

2. Moral courage is needed to take responsibility in accepting the ball, no matter how important the game and regardless of the score.

3. An honest effort must be made to regain possession when the other team has the ball.

4. There must be no public remonstration with team-mates.

5. A player must have the intelligence and humility to play the simple pass when that is the right thing do.

That is the doctrine of unbreakable truths which have served him in a life dedicated to the game.

* * *

From Ormond Square to Old Trafford

John Giles was born in Dublin on this day, November 6, 1940, and grew up in 7A Ormond Square. His two-room home was on the side known as ‘The Flats’, not quite as posh as ‘The Cottages’ which were separated by a precious green area protected by a spiked fence.

This is where Giles and his grandfather ‘Darkie’ played football together at every opportunity. They would kick ‘a bouncer’ (a rubber ball twice the size of a tennis ball) until both were called in to home by his mother, Kate.

There were nine living in 7A and Giles shared a bed with grandparents and younger brother, Christy. This is where he slept when the Germans bombed the North Strand and the room was also where he pinned photographs of Manchester United stars Jack Rowley and Stan Pearson.

He was transfixed by the game and kept a scrapbook full of anything related to his Old Trafford heroes.

His mother loved to listen to Frank Sinatra, while his father, ‘Dickie’, preferred Bing Crosbie.

Nature Boy by Nat King Cole was the first record Giles ever bought and it soon became clear to Dickie of his son’s natural talent.

Read More

Dickie was an inside forward for Bohemians and Shelbourne and later Distillery in the North. He brought his son to Dalymount Park to watch Ireland and see United’s Jackie Carey, Everton’s Tommy Eglington and Shamrock Rovers’ Paddy Coad up close.

Then Dickie set up the Leprechauns so he could manage a team led by Giles and the other urchins of Ormond Square.

In 1954, just after his 13th birthday, he went for a trial with Ireland’s Under-15s.

This was when United became interested. The legendary, almost mythical, figure of Billy Behan sent him to Old Trafford on a boat the following year.

Giles tells of how his mother put a safety pin through a pound note and left it in the lining of his jacket, as he brought with him a picture of a packed Old Trafford.

He saw it for the first time passing by on the train from Liverpool Lime Street Station to Manchester Central.

Soon after he met Duncan Edwards for the first time in the flesh, too, sitting on top of a post-box eating an apple on Stretford Road waiting for the bus to training.

He trained with the Busby Babes even then, played bowls with Bobby Charlton and played pranks with the late Liam Whelan who would perish in the Munich Air Disaster.

Expand Close Giles in 1959 during his time at Manchester United Photo: Independent Newspapers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Giles in 1959 during his time at Manchester United Photo: Independent Newspapers

He returned to Dublin after this four-week spell and played for Stella Maris before joining United full-time as a professional in 1957.

Coronation Street wasn’t even on the air at this point.

* * *

Munich pain, United glory and Ireland’s call

Giles remembers being in the home dressing room at Old Trafford when the news of the Munich Air Disaster filtered through on February 6, 1958.

He was still on the periphery of the first-team at this stage but attended some of the funerals in Manchester and returned to Dublin to see Liam Whelan buried in Glasnevin.

Thirteen days after the tragedy which took the lives of 23 people, and left Matt Busby fighting for his life, Giles was sitting on the top of an open air toilet inside Old Trafford watching his friend Shay Brennan score twice on his debut as United beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

In the summer of ’58 and with his family in Dublin now living on the Navan Road, Giles met the woman who would become Anne Giles.

It took a little over a year for him to play a competitive first team game for United when, aged 18 in September 1959, he was part of the side trounced 5-1 by Spurs in the old First Division.

Then, just a few days before turning 19 and with two United appearances to his name, Giles was picked to play for Ireland against Sweden at Dalymount Park.

He took his boots from the family home on the Navan Road, got the bus to O’Connell Street, had a pep talk from Johnny Carey and before he knew it he was wearing the No.8 shirt shaking hands with President Eamon De Valera before kick-off.

Expand Close 1974: Ireland v Russia. Liam Brady’s debut. Don Givens scored a famous hat-trick Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 1974: Ireland v Russia. Liam Brady’s debut. Don Givens scored a famous hat-trick

Then he struck a sweet shot which rocketed into the net, the type he was used to hitting with ‘bouncers’ and returned to Old Trafford buoyant.

Nobody else was, least of all Busby, and even when the maximum wage was abolished in 1961 Giles was offered £25 a week basic with £5 in bonuses.

By the 1962-63 season he was a regular, Denis Law arrived from Torino for over £100,000 and he was also married to Anne in a church on the Navan Road the July of that summer. A month previously and his close friend and teammate, Nobby Stiles, stood at the top of the same aisle as he tied the knot with Giles’ sister Kay.

But at the end of that season there was heartbreak for Nobby as injury ruled him out of the ’63 FA Cup final, his place taken by Giles, who helped United to a 3-1 win over Leicester City.

He may have collected a winners’ medal but Giles lost the one given to him by his mother to keep him safe at Wembley, revealing how a Sacred Heart badge stuffed down his sock felt out during the game.

And he was soon out of Old Trafford, when he confronted Busby for a transfer having been frozen out of the picture the following season by the Scot..

“I am going to haunt him,” Giles promised his wife.

* * *

Creating a Leeds dynasty and the Shamrock Rovers project

There is a photo of Giles and Don Revie smiling together outside Old Trafford. It was taken in the winter of 1963 when he had just left Matt Busby’s office after negotiating his move across the Pennines.

His wages were doubled to £60 a week and Giles spent the first four months of his Elland Road career driving his Austin 1100 from Manchester to Leeds.

By the end of that season they were promoted from the Second Division. Giles began life back in the top flight by beating champions Liverpool at Anfield at the start of the 1964-65 season.

That summer his first child – son Michael – was born. Revie sent flowers. When he played for Ireland, a telegram would often be sent by his club boss with a simple message. “Confidence and concentration.”

Compared to the coldness he felt from Busby, this warmth was genuine.

Giles’ Leeds beat brother-in-law Stiles’ United in the FA Cup semi-final in ’65. They had agreed a pact beforehand to pay their bonus to whichever lost, so Nobby was reimbursed to the tune of £1,000 and Giles was rewarded with defeat to Liverpool in the final.

Expand Close October 1982; Johnny Giles, Shamrock Rovers. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp October 1982; Johnny Giles, Shamrock Rovers. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

It proved to be a cruel year in more ways than one. Ireland lost out on a place at the 1966 World Cup when, after beating Spain 1-0 at Dalymount Park and then losing in Seville, a decider was arranged for Paris.

The FAI were happy to take the extra money instead of pushing for London and Spain were roared to victory in Paris.

But the start of the Leeds dynasty under Revie really kicked off with the League Cup win over Arsenal in 1968.

From then until 1974 Leeds won two league titles, two Fairs Cups (modern day Europa League) and the FA Cup.

The European Cup final defeat to Bayern Munich was the end of an era, but with Revie having already left for the England job and his replacement Brian Clough infamously lasting just 44 days in the job, it was time to move on.

Giles already had a taste of management, having assumed a player/management role with Ireland when he was just 32 in 1973.

After playing just 16 times in the title-winning season of ’75 due to injury, he began to examine his options away from playing.

Bill Nicholson interviewed him for the Spurs job but he eventually took the reins at West Bromwich Albion, combining his duties with Ireland, and guided them to the First Division.

He returned to Ireland in 1977 to try and be a catalyst for change in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers.

Expand Close 10 August 1977: Shamrock Rovers player/manager John Giles, with Ray Treacy, and Eamon Dunphy, Glenmalure Park, Milltown, Dublin (Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE) SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 10 August 1977: Shamrock Rovers player/manager John Giles, with Ray Treacy, and Eamon Dunphy, Glenmalure Park, Milltown, Dublin (Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE)

He retained his position as Ireland boss, giving a debut to Liam Brady, and with brother-in-law Louis Kilcoyne in charge of the Hoopsm Giles attempted to inspire a new generation of domestic heroes.

A sole FAI Cup success was all he had to show for his efforts and, after also stepping away from the Ireland job in 1980, Giles departed Rovers three years later.

But he would soon gain even more prominence in Irish life.

* * *

The ‘Montrose Mafia’, some belated appreciation and pandemic suffering

John Giles spent the day of his first appearance as a pundit for RTÉ at the 1986 World Cup playing golf.

As he later described: “I came into the studio at the last minute with little or no preparation. I treated it more as a holiday than work, and I certainly didn’t see it as a long-term career.”

Thirty years later and Giles bid farewell to RTÉ after establishing himself in the hearts and minds of most Irish people as the quietly judicious member of the ‘Montrose Mafia.’

Expand Close John Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Giles, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It was Eamon Dunphy who roped him into the punditry game in the first place and while he was all showbiz and pen flinging, Giles’ style was always more measured.

His columns in the Evening Herald delivered his thoughts straight to the people of the city where his love of the game was cultivated, while he remains a soothing, sensible voice on the modern game in his role with Newstalk’s Off The Ball.

Throughout his playing days at Elland Road it grated that they had been diminished with the tag ‘Dirty Leeds’.

So when the side Revie built between 1967-74 were awarded the freedom of the city to mark the club’s 100th birthday in October 2019, it was a moment of belated appreciated to be cherished.

Councillor Judith Blake said: “Their achievements on the pitch are there in the record books for all to see, but more than that it is a lasting legacy they left to our city that undoubtedly deserves to be recognised and celebrated.

“They played a huge part in instilling a real sense of pride in the club for everyone associated with the city that is still going strong today.”

Less than a year later and two of Giles’ teammates from that great team have sadly passed away. Norman Hunter succumbed to the coronavirus in April while Jack Charlton died peacefully in July having been diagnosed with lymphoma while also battling dementia.

Then, just last week, his dear friend and brother-in-law Nobby Stiles also passed away.

It’s why, when asked by John Duggan of Off The Ball to proffer some advice for people now, Giles responded: “Do it today.”

Giles did it all in the game and, as he celebrates turning 80, he still has plenty to say.

Read More

Online Editors