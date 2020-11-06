John Giles: A man for all seasons. And an every man, who never forgot his roots

JOHN Giles was asked, when he turned 70, if he could sum up life in three simple words.

The great man paused in thought, giving characteristically dutiful deference to the question, before summoning an answer that seemed entirely apt.

“A lucky man.”

As he might have had an occasion, at least once or twice, to point out in his role as a television judge of the sporting character, you make your own luck in this game, Billo.

But ten years on from his 70th, as he now enters a ninth decade, the aphorism may seem more appropriate than ever before.

It has been a year when his brother-in-law and great friend, Nobby Stiles, succumbed to the ravages of the brain; when another, Jack Charlton, also suffered that grim demise of the imprisoned mind.

Norman Hunter, too, is gone; thieved by the Coronavirus that Giles admits has dominated his every waking moment with that attendant fear that only the older generation can understand.

He is not alone amongst people in 2020 in experiencing that chilling feeling that a fear of dying has now become rivalled by a fear of living.

And so how else can he greet this auspicious anniversary without repeating the affirmation that accompanied his 70th birthday but now, perhaps, means much more than it did then.

“A lucky man.”

We should all be grateful to share in such good fortune. To wallow in the reflected glory of one of Irish sporting life’s shining lights.

This diminutive boy from Ormond Square, who first excelled on dark, unlit inner city streets, before glittering under the brightest floodlights in the world’s best stadia, and then beaming into millions of Irish households from a TV screen, has become almost emblematic of this nation’s identity.

Mention of his name – just, simply, Giles – denotes firm, unwavering distinguishing traits.

His achievements in the game, and there have been many during and after his playing career, do not define him as much as the characteristics that defined him in acquiring them.

Honesty. Hard work. Authenticity. Rigour. Truth.

Who amongst us would not, were we to at first acknowledge the impossibility of matching the man’s professional achievements, at least not then aspire to share those elements of his personality which drove him?

For, while the story of Giles is a passion play full of the necessarily selfishness required for every sporting great to attain the heights of his or her chosen pursuit, there is as much selflessness to be revealed in even a cursory review of such an extraordinary life.

Two examples leap from the pages of history.

When Manchester United re-emerged from the smoke plumes of Munich disaster to conquer Europe, Giles would have been forgiven for harbouring the regrets of one who had spurned Matt Busby in deciding to leave Old Trafford.

Instead, he thought not of what he had been denied, nor indeed of what his former colleagues had achieved, but rather the deprivations suffered by the families of those bereaved after Munich, who had struggled so much in the aftermath as the club moved on without them.

United sought to re-write that 1967 European Cup success as the ultimate triumph over adversity but, even through the prism of that success, Giles was so keenly aware of the failure that it also encompassed.

A generation and more later, Giles once more demonstrated his unique, but understated, ability to fight on behalf of those whose voices had been silenced, some forever, when he undertook an action against the author of a book about Leeds United.

FRIENDS: John Giles looks on as Leeds United team-mate Norman Hunter receives attention.

FRIENDS: John Giles looks on as Leeds United team-mate Norman Hunter receives attention.

"I took my stand because I was the only one alive who could do anything about it,” he said more than a decade ago as he successfully won damages in a court case taken against the publishers of “The Damned United.”

Giles may have been no friend of Brian Clough when he was alive but he recognised his surviving children were innocent victims and they deserved more than to have their families’ respective legacies tarnished.

It came down to those tenets again. Honesty. Hard work. Authenticity. Rigour. Truth.

They speak to a profound humility embedded since birth, instilled by a family, also steeped in football; his father was a noted player but cut down in his prime by injury.

Giles believes that his father, Dickie, not only played the game, but he KNEW the game. The gift would be passed down from father to son. It might have been the father’s only true bequest.

For although his father may have armed him with a knowledge of football, it was his mother, Kate, who would teach him how to live his best life.

It is one thing to be given a gift, as he has often acknowledged; nurturing it requires an altogether different set of skills.

It seems that the Giles family were not only equipped with these tools, they knew how to wield them, too.

He shared a bed with his grandparents and his brother in an impoverished house which Adolf Hitler almost succeeded in bombing when he was just a six-month-old baby.

He was not ignorant of the privations of post-war, inner city Dublin and was not necessarily desperate to flee from them either.

It just so happened that, almost as soon as he could walk, he started to dream of an escape, one fuelled by the hours of kickabouts with a small rubber ball in the concrete jungle of Ormond Square.

In the middle of his teenage years, he would literally be transported to his Theatre of Dreams.

Shy, but strong, and quietly self-assured, Giles developed another maxim which would stand him in good stead.

“Be as tough as anyone else.”

It would enable him to thrive at first. And then after he had broken through, it would help him survive.

A gifted footballer in the midfield, Giles played in an era when his sport was almost unrecognisable from that which he would analyse in the second chapter of his life.

Players had to physically defend themselves in the absence of protection from referees; Giles would become renowned as much for his ability to create as for his facility for destruction if the occasion demanded.

Giles had broken into the United team in the year after the 1958 Munich disaster as the club and Matt Busby attempted to re-build and his international career also blossomed before his 20th birthday.

But within four years, he had left.

It was a novel move.

Few established stars, particularly Irish ones, had chosen to forfeit what seemed such a golden ticket.

But Giles was different.

He went to Leeds, a then unfashionable outpost but one being moulded by an ambitious manager named Don Revie.

The two would form a partnership which would become symbolic for much of the next decade in English football and beyond, as Leeds compiled a dynasty to rival that of the one he just left.

Leeds would reinforce the competitor in Giles; re-affirming his conviction that nothing was ever handed to you. It demanded honest, hard work; often it required difficult confrontation.

Most of all the determined will to win needed to be shared by one and all. At Elland Road, fools weren’t suffered gladly.

Giles’ credibility as a commander of men belied the shy nature inherited from his mother; his footballing gifts allowed him to lead by deed.

Two-footed, he was as competent in passing as he was in tackling; beginning his career as an inside forward – for our younger readers, imagine a winger who drifts inside – before latterly switching to a more deep-lying builder of the play.

If he was a pioneer at club level, in making such an audacious move across the Pennines, he would also prove to be the same in an Irish shirt, albeit it would take some time.

Ireland captain Giles shakes the hand of France's Christian Lopez in a 1977 World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Ireland captain Giles shakes the hand of France's Christian Lopez in a 1977 World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

For much of his playing career, the international side thrived despite the FAI’s intervention, not because of it; a selection committee picked the team who would usually have to play on the same weekend as club fixtures.

Giles would be a key engineer in attempting to alter both these ill-fitting scenarios; after being dropped at the peak of his powers in the late 1960s, Giles briefly withdrew his services from the international team.

Like his other protests, this was not to achieve personal notoriety but to highlight the folly of an FAI who, he correctly adduced, were hindering the development of their national side.

When he was re-installed, his next move was to confront the FAI in alliance with his team-mates in order to insist that the manager have complete control over team selection.

The FAI relented; for Giles it was a notable victory in the quest to modernise Irish football and soon, he would witness the benefits at close hand after succeeding Liam Tuohy in 1973.

Giles thrived in the post chiefly because he had never sought the appointment; his only desire was to improve the team with his tactical nous and astute management.

He was possessed with a deep conviction that Ireland could become a truly world-class force in the game.

His team’s style of play was frequently misunderstood but it is indisputable that Ireland’s reputation – and results – improved dramatically during the 1970s.

Giles would never qualify Ireland for a major tournament but merely ensuring the side were within touching distance of such an historic breakthrough was an achievement in itself.

Just as he became a player-manager in club football – winning promotion with West Brom – he fulfilled the same role with Ireland, arguably doing more than anyone to haul the international game in this country into the modern era, paving the way for the breakthroughs that he would one day witness from a pundit’s pulpit.

Credited with raising the expectations of the Irish soccer public, he was also castigated for not capitalising on them.

Players at the time marvelled at his tactical awareness of each position on the field, as well as his facility for recalling exact details of games after the final whistle.

In putting his ideas across, he combined his father’s football knowledge with his mother’s easy capacity for communication.

It was not a facility he extended to all; ironically, given his future career, he endured a frosty relationship with the Irish media; if a question allowed a one-word answer, he often delivered only that.

After his English club career ended, he again sought to become a footballing innovator, linking up with Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland in an attempt to provide a professional outlet for domestic players.

It was a radical idea and clearly ahead of its time; in a week where the modern Rovers celebrate winning a league title with a full-time set-up, Giles’ prescience is worth remembering, much more than the opprobrium he received.

Giles playing for Shamrock Rovers in 1981

Giles playing for Shamrock Rovers in 1981

The prophet was familiar with being ridiculed in his own land.

Amazingly, towards the end of his career as Irish manager, he was once booed by a home crowd; that he learned this from one of his children informed his decision to quit. He had done so once before, now he would do so for good.

He had already quit his role with Ireland in 1980; with six children, aged between eight and 14, the criticism of his team’s style of play had simply sapped the life and love of management from his bones.

Despite his public profile, his shyness remained innate; he never courted any publicity, or sought any financial inducements, that such a role naturally could have provided; hence his difficulties in communicating with the press.

It was only important for him to communicate honestly to the players.

It was a credo he would flip when his own role changed as a pundit. His honesty was now directed towards the public, those to whom he was communicating.

They demanded his loyalty now, not the players or managers.

Few would ever know the deep kindness of which he was capable of demonstrating; his late team-mate, Ray Treacy, who ferried Irish soccer players and writers all over the world, told us once how Giles had discreetly helped him at a particularly difficult period in his life.

If the public didn’t really know much about Giles the man, as opposed to Giles the footballer, they would do so via the medium of TV, when his friend Eamon Dunphy, prompted him to equip himself with a new tool.

Eamon Dunphy and John Giles at Italia 90. Photo: RTE

Eamon Dunphy and John Giles at Italia 90. Photo: RTE

Typically, this was another role he did not necessarily covet; but when he grew into it, his attention to detail, analytical eye and engaging personality ensured he would become instantly popular with Irish TV viewers.

He informed not merely a new generation of sports followers, including many who might have never seen him play but also, when Jack Charlton spawned a soccer bandwagon, Giles became almost an icon of popular culture as soccer came in from the cold.

He was still doing a job, and as best he could, but he could allow himself to reveal his personality more because this job demanded that he do so.

And so once more he thrived. And once more he was a pioneering figure, to whom so many in the now inflated industry of punditry owe a great debt of gratitude.

For a media career – still ongoing on national radio – which would outlast that spent in football, he engineered many of the same attributes that had steadfastly sustained him on the field or in the dug-out.

Whether a purist or part-time viewer, his exposition of character, his exposure to the phrase “on its merits” which has become, if not a description of how a game of football should be played, perhaps also a picture of how one should hope to play the game of life, too.

But he still clung vigorously to his principles; that hard work be rewarded and those who shunned it be revealed.

It was easy to imagine that he was still in the dressing-room as he indiscriminately, and with quiet determination, disseminated opinions with the same languid ease with which he used to dominate the centre of the midfield.

As with his football teams, he was the remorseless engine, the constant catalyst; others may have been superstars or media darlings.

Giles’ genius was being faithful to the gifts entrusted to him by Dickie and Kate.

And so, after forging a legend off the field, he the became one off it, too. A stunningly rendered two act career of epic greatness.

A man for all seasons. And an every man, who never forgot his roots.

As we remember all his achievements now, perhaps we should reserve a moment of gratitude that he, too, can still dust down all those wonderful moments from the attic of his memory.

In a year when he has lost so many dear friends, and when he has feared so much for his own existence, it behoves us all to chime with his enduring self-penned description.

“A lucky man”.

And so say all of us.