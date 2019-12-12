John Earley resigns from FAI board with immediate effect

Sports Minister Shane Ross has got his wish after John Earley resigned his position as an FAI board member.

Sports Minister Shane Ross has got his wish after John Earley resigned his position as an FAI board member.

The Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) chairman was the only remaining member of the board from the John Delaney era after President Donal Conway confirmed his intention to quit next Monday, just before accounts showed that the association had €62m in liabilities up until the end of 2018.

The Tipperary native, who was elected into the board in May 2015, notified schoolboy leagues of his decision in a letter of resignation tonight.

He reiterated he knew nothing of chief executive John Delaney’s enhanced contract. The deal, brokered in 2014, entitled Delaney to an extra €3m in future benefits.

The statement read: "Throughout my tenure on the Board, I voiced the opinions of the SFAI and ensured that the schoolboy game continued to flourish in this country.

"I naively believed and was reassured that the relevant professional departments would ensure that the financial aspects of the Association were run in an orderly and professional manner. This was clearly not the case and it has become apparent, particularly over the last week that the result of that collective failure has been catastrophic.

"For clarity, I would like to point out that when elected to the board of the Football Association of Ireland, I immediately questioned the correct recording of finances relating to the Association and the minuted records will testify to that.

"I was not on the Board when the remuneration committee agreed on the additional employment contracts in 2014 and therefore was not aware of them. In March of this year, the remuneration committee again agreed on a new contract and I questioned why this did not have Board approval. That said, I am not seeking to absolve myself of blame. As a Board member for the last 4 years, I take ownership of my part in the collective responsibility for what has transpired."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors