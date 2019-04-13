John Delaney's future within FAI under scrutiny amid high level talks

John Delaney's position within the FAI has been the subject of high level talks across the last 24 hours and further developments are expected across the weekend.

The Executive Vice President has come under renewed pressure in the aftermath of his appearance in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport on Wednesday.

Independent.ie understands that members of the FAI Board who were previously supportive of Delaney have now started to harbour reservations about the 51-year-old staying on with the association.

Delaney was silent for large parts of his appearance at government buildings due to legal advice which precluded him from elaborating in detail on the circumstances behind his €100,000 bridging loan to the FAI in 2017.

It has subsequently emerged that only three members of the board were aware of the transaction at the time.

Scrutiny on all levels of the FAI has increased over the past week, with primary sponsors Three and New Balance releasing statements to say they were keen for recommendations from ongoing reviews into governance and finances to be adopted by the board.

It's believed that another complication for the FAI is that deals with their main sponsors are up for renewal after Euro 2020 and discussions about re-negotiation would normally be expected to accelerate in the coming months.

There is a belief within FAI circles that immediate changes to the current board will be required as part of the attempt to rebuild confidence in the organisation.

Delaney's contacts within UEFA and FIFA were cited as a key factor in his switch from CEO to Executive Vice President.

He will be a member of UEFA's Executive Committee until 2021 but would not be able to seek re-election then unless he was titled as a President, Vice President General Secretary, CEO or General Secretary with his national governing body.

