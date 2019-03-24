Former FAI chief John Delaney will still be paid a six-figure salary in his new role with the organisation, Independent.ie has learned.

John Delaney to take 'substantial reduction in salary' in new role - but will still earn six-figure sum

The football association has refused to give details of his new payment entitlements, other than to say he has taken a "substantial reduction" on the €360,000 he has been receiving as CEO.

However, it is understood Delaney’s role as Executive Vice President will come with a salary in the region of €120,000.

In a shock move last night, it was announced that Delaney was stepping down as the CEO of the FAI and will now take up the role of Executive Vice President.

The news came just one week after it emerged that he had paid €100,000 to the association in the form of a bridging loan back in 2017.

However, the FAI statement said that the changes were a consequence of a governance review that was commissioned in February and undertaken by sports governance expert Jonathan Hall Associates, and their principal Jonathan Hall, who is a former Director of Governance and Director of Football Services with the English FA.

The FAI have also confirmed that John Delaney will attend a meeting with the Oireachtas Committee on Sport next month.

There was speculation surrounding whether Delaney would still appear at the Oireachtas committee meeting but in a statement, the FAI said that he would attend.

"As was stated last week, John Delaney will be part of the delegation that meets with the Oireachtas Committee on Sport next month.

"That meeting is currently scheduled for April 10th and the FAI has written to the committee offering to bring the meeting forward to April 3rd."

The FAI also said that Delaney has taken a 'substantial reduction in salary' in his new role.

"As regards John Delaney's salary in his new role as Executive Vice-President, the FAI can confirm that the salary is substantially less than the salary he previously received as CEO."

FAI COO Rea Walshe has been appointed interim CEO, with the association confirming that they hope to unveil a permanent hire at their AGM in July.

In an FAI statement, the duties Delaney will have as Executive Vice President were explained:

"The new role of Executive Vice-President would be a specific defined role with responsibility for a range of international matters and special projects on behalf of the FAI. It is envisaged that the current CEO would step into this new role. This would allow Irish football to continue to benefit from his extensive football experience and contacts across Europe and the rest of the world."

The report adds: "A new Chief Executive should be recruited to be responsible for all the other issues typically overseen by a Chief Executive of a national association. The new Chief Executive would assume responsibility for leading and managing the executive team at the FAI with appropriate executive support being provided to the Executive Vice-President to carry out the role. Both roles should be clearly defined and would report into the Board.

"The new Chief Executive and the Executive Vice-President would need to work closely together in a collaborative manner in line with the updated strategy established by the new Chief Executive and agreed by the Board."

"Under the new procedures, the Executive Vice-President and the CEO would attend Board meetings of the FAI but would not be members of the Board."

Speaking about the new role, John Delaney said:

"I am very proud of my work as CEO with the FAI. Since I took up the office we have improved how we operate as an Association.

"We have gone from 40 to over 200 employees in that time. We have moved to the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown and we have worked with Sport Ireland on developing world class facilities there.

"Just last week, our senior international team trained on the pitches at the FAI National Training Centre alongside our Under-21 and our Under-17 teams, as they prepare for their respective European Championships."

