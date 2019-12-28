John Delaney in his own words

2004

Delaney with Kevin McDonald, Steve Staunton, Bobby Robson and Alan Kelly after Staunton was unveiled as the new Ireland manager in January 2006. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

"I have a number of immediate priorities and these include advancing the organisational structural change, investing heavily in our relationship with our stakeholders and beginning the process of developing a solid business plan for the FAI. I would like us to get back to being a quiet business-like organisation, to get back to basics, back to football, back to what we do best."

- Delaney after he was appointed interim CEO, November 2004

"In all the organisations I've worked with, I've never seen so many checks and balances within a structure. We've been audited by our own independent auditors, Deloitte and Touche. We've had the second independent audit from the Irish Sports Council and nothing untoward is there and I find it very hard to understand why these questions are still being asked given all the checks and balances that we have."

- November 2004

Delaney throws his tie into the Republic of Ireland supporters. Picture credit: David Maher / Sportsfile

"You probably won't find me out on the pitch. It's a matter of style.

Going out on the pitch is not something I intend to do. It's not part of what I believe I will do as CEO."

- November 2004

2005

"The board's view was that the decline in FIFA world rankings, UEFA standings and non-qualification for the World Cup 2006 were key issues. The downward trend in our rankings and seedings has been very disappointing.'' - After Brian Kerr was dismissed, October 2005

"If everyone likes you, you're not doing your job. I'll be judged on whether we achieve our aims or not, on whether the FAI is a better place for my time in it. The members asked me to take this job, I didn't ask anyone could I take it. It was a big decision for me to make, and I took a number of weeks to consider it. I am on a five-year contract and I have a list of objectives, which I will look at in four years' time to see whether I want to continue or not."

- November 2005

"I was one of three on the selection committee and I felt that Brian Kerr should manage Ireland at some stage, but that Philippe Troussier should be the manager."

- November 2005

2006

"What is important now, after making this appointment, is everybody gets behind Steve to bring the good times back. I'm certain he is the man to do it.''

- January 2006, after hiring Steve Staunton as Ireland manager

"We were always very difficult to play against, especially at Lansdowne Road. Teams feared us. They hated coming to Dublin, but that had gone."

- On Brian Kerr's Ireland side, February 2006

"Based on our projections, we will have €30m in the bank by the end of 2007, irrespective of whether we sell premium seats or corporate boxes in the interim. We have reserves of €12m at the moment and, if we sell Merrion Square and add it to the German television rights and the four World Cup qualifiers at Croke Park next year, we expect to have €30m to go towards the stadium."

- On FAI's finances, March 2006

"If you look at the year before last, the total prize money for the league was €98,000. In the proposal that we have set out for next year it will be €803,000. I hope that in three of four years, when we look back on today, we'll say that this was a new dawn."

- On a new-look LOI, May 2006

"The board and the family of football are supportive of Steve's appointment."

- After defeat to Cyprus, October 2006

"I've no problem saying I was an important part of Stephen's appointment. I'm CEO, but I was only an equal part in his appointment and the general family of the game were hugely supportive."

- On Staunton, October 2006

"I knew when I took the role there'd be criticism. You're never going to get 100 per cent support behind you no matter who you are. You see that in every walk of life. But I know that, for what we're trying to do today, we've a hell of a lot of support. If you get on with your job you won't have to worry. If you do it well you should never be afraid. The facts will always look after themselves."

- October 2006

2007

"I have to report to the FAI on behalf of Irish football and I'll be judged on the overall development of the game. I can understand the fans' frustrations in terms of the performance and there's no-one more frustrated than I am."

- After 2-1 win over San Marino, February 2007

"Our commitment to the stadium is €60m and we will meet that comfortably."

- March 2007

"Stephen and his management team should be given the time to see the fruits of their endeavours over the past year and a half."

- On Steve Staunton, September 2007

"It's unfortunate that I've been personally linked to the appointment when there was a sub-committee of three that made it which was ratified by the board of the FAI, which is a committee of 10."

- On Staunton's recruitment, October 2007

"The chief executive can't play on an international football pitch and score goals. If I could, I'd love to."

- On the senior team's struggles, October 2007

2008

"He seems to be very good at deflecting from his own issues. He should get on with doing his own job. We don't comment on where they are in the league."

- On then Sunderland boss Roy Keane, February 2008

"Let's kill a lot of myths and a lot of rubbish appearing in the last couple of weeks, in particular Olivia Mitchell's claims which are wrong, false, inaccurate and untrue. If we had to write the cheques tomorrow, the credit line and the ability is there to pay. Full stop. Our contribution to the project is not €90m as speculated through the media. It's €74m. It's a pity that Olivia Mitchell didn't check her facts before making wildly inaccurate statements."

- On claims by Fine Gael TD Olivia Mitchell that costs for the Aviva Stadium had risen from €365 million to €466m, July 2008

"To meet our financial contribution of €74m, we do not have to sell all 10,000 seats or the boxes, because we already have close to €20m in our bank account. In terms of corporate packages, it depends on what mode we use. We've a very strong waiting list, it's there and there's enquiries coming on a daily basis in terms of the premium seats and the boxes."

- On ticket sales for Aviva Stadium, July 2008.

"The research we did a period ago is very good. If you want to buy a premium seat or a box in Lansdowne Road, the only place you can get it now is through Irish football because the rugby ones are sold out. So they will be a rare commodity and we're confident that there won't be any great problems. But if we had to write the €74m cheque tomorrow, we could write it tomorrow."

- On ticket sales for the Aviva Stadium, July 2008

"All this rubbish that we can't pay our bills and this hysteria that's been created, it's just not true."

- July 2008

"We spent €5m on the league this year and that's a lot of money. I shudder to think where the league would be if we hadn't taken it over."

- July 2008

"It is important that we put more into the prize fund. We made that commitment and it is something that we will honour."

- On the League of Ireland, September 2008

"There are 33,000 millionaires in this country, and there's a database of 80,000 people that we're chasing. We only need 3,000 sales because on average our research says that each buyer will purchase three to four seats."

- Vantage launch, September 2008

"We took in €15m worth of orders in the last month, and the last month has not been a great month. I don't want to get into comparisons with the IRFU. They have done their business very well and we have gone our way."

- November 2008

"In fairness to the IRFU, they've been in the 10-year market for a large number of years and they've gone about their business in the way they see is proper, and all credit to them for that. We've taken a different approach, we've decided to bring in the world leaders in terms of selling the stadium out. We've got two packages that are cheaper and two that are dearer but I don't like comparing to the IRFU prices."

- November 2008

"If we sell 60 per cent of the premium seats and boxes, that's the business model that will afford us to get through very, very comfortably."

- On pricing for Vantage Club, November 2008

2009

"I think we've always made it clear that we have our finances in place and I don't know anybody who has got into a stadium who didn't have their finances in place. We're meeting our commitments every month."

- On sales for the Aviva Stadium, March 2009

"We met the board membership and they're fully supportive of the action we took. In fairness, even at that meeting, it was suggested that we change the rule completely and hand out accounts on the day of the AGM. But the broad feeling within the game is that we acted responsibly with what we had to do. We didn't want two weeks of our accounts being trawled through the media."

- Defending decision not to release accounts (which showed a €16m loss) in advance of AGM, July 2009

"We need to make sure the Revenue are paid on time. We're going to get a lot tougher because you can't have situations where clubs are within five or 10 minutes of being put out of football."

- On LOI clubs' debts, August 2009

"Thierry Henry is a wonderful footballer, but does he want to be remembered like Maradona, where his legacy is a handball? There is a team that should be in the World Cup and that's us. It's a travesty, it's an injustice."

- On Thierry Henry handball, November 2009

2010

"The sustained deterioration in the economic climate has, in common with other organisations, raised challenges for us as an Association.

Although we have already achieved significant cost savings in overheads and put in place numerous strong sponsorship agreements in 2010, we now have to implement further measures."

- On pay cut of five per cent for FAI staff, November 2010

"We had a profit, as you know, in 2009. I think we'll make a break-even figure or very close to it in 2010, with the changes we've made, what I would call very prudent changes. We'll make a profit next year and we will be out of debt on the stadium by 2020. Absolutely. No question."

- November 2010

2012

"Thank you, thank you for your support for our country, our country, to follow our team, you're absolutely f**king brilliant. Get behind the team on Thursday, ye were f**king magnificent, magnificent last night, I am sorry the team couldn't do, couldn't do what you wanted them to do but get behind them on Thursday."

- 3am speech to Irish fans in Sopot, Poland, June 2012

"We've made great progress with the league. We took over a league where the collective losses when we took over were €7m and last year the collective losses were €140,000. Half the clubs are in profit."

- July 2012, a month after Monaghan United went out of business mid-season

"To talk about the debt of the Aviva is, you know, we had to find €95m for that stadium, and we owe €50million to our funding partners on that. And that will be clear by 2020."

- July 2012

"I'm delighted we built the stadium because there will be revenues for the association, once that debt is cleared, for years to come."

- July 2012

"When I took over the association, there was a lot of instability in the organisation, there were many people speaking on behalf of the association. I now speak on behalf of the organisation. There's a board of ten, we've long discussions at board meetings. There's a strong executive, who put positions to me. I listen very strongly. There's a good corporate governance in place."

- July 2012

"What happened one evening on the way home to the hotel was a couple of hundred fans raised me up in the air and they carried me head-high home. Now if that's a crime, I'm not guilty. Trust me."

- On late-night celebrations with Ireland fans in Poland, July 2012

2013

"I was offered a job on three times my salary that I am currently on (€340,000) and that's a fact. Members of the board, I brought it to their attention but I didn't want the job, I am very happy in this job."

- March 2013

"I have said things in the past that I regret, that I said about Roy and he probably would as well. The good news now is that we are ringing each other every day. This is about the national team and no one person is bigger than the national team, not Roy Keane, not John Delaney, not Martin O'Neill."

- November 2013

2014

"We had to find €95m out of a cost of a €411m project. We found it. We owed about €50m out of a commitment of €95m on a project worth €411m... that's not bad. If the whole country had been like that, then maybe we wouldn't have ended up in the mess we are in."

- April 2014

"We did restructure the debt and it's a very good deal for the association. I'll say one thing, Dermot Desmond and Garrett Kelleher were very helpful in opening doors for us."

- April 2014

"We can be free of debt by 2020. But that's a decision for us."

- April 2014

"My employers pay me a salary and they are happy to pay it. I took a couple of pay cuts and that's fine. I've been offered bigger salaries to move elsewhere."

- April 2014

"When he comes up give me a shout. I am off to meet the Queen too tomorrow, don't forget that."

- Speaking by phone to unknown person in the John The Baptist documentary, September 2014

"I was asked by a Fianna Fáil minister in 2007 or 2008 if one day would I run in South Tipp or Waterford and he meant it; it wouldn't be for me, I love football."

- September 2014

"When I first came in in 2001 as treasurer, I said to a couple of people, 'this place is a mess'. There was so much difficulty, infighting, turmoil, grabs for power."

- September 2014

"We didn't want to be in the public eye at the start. We had been dating for six weeks and the media were going to run with two Sunday articles about us, so we did an interview with them based on getting our message out. It became a big story, both of us have always kept our personal lives very private. We tried to tone that down and not do as many articles as you'd want to do but it's certainly in the public consciousness and it's something we didn't seek."

- On his relationship with Emma English on national radio, a month before an appearance on a live TV chat show, October 2014

"Roy is entitled to his opinion, that wouldn't have been the prevailing opinion at the time, a lot of people felt that Brian Kerr's time with the Irish team was up. I agree with him on one thing. He said he should have been captain and he's right, he should have been captain. Had he captained that team, maybe we would have got to the World Cup."

- October 2014

"I'm sorry if I offended anybody in any way but it's not like this was done, sang for the public. It was someone who was not in my company who taped this."

- On the singing of 'Joe McDonnell' ballad, November 2014

2015

"In 2009, I called him an embarrassment to FIFA and an embarrassment to himself. He called me over about that, and I said it to him across a table, with one or two expletives. He said, 'No-one speaks to me like that' and I said, 'I do'."

- On Sepp Blatter, July 2015

"He met Emma, my partner, there recently and he stared at her for seven or eight seconds and said, 'I approve of your new girlfriend'. I just asked him to move on. It was an extraordinary moment."

- On Sepp Blatter, July 2015

"I never got a love for the game from him [Blatter], it was all politics, how money could be dispersed, all about him. He's the best at divide-and-conquer I have seen in my lifetime."

- On Sepp Blatter, July 2015

2016

"As the election comes and people get near to making decisions, I think it's always important to have a minister, irrespective of what party you represent, in your county - because, ultimately, people deliver. Alan is in a position to help the county. That's my message - thank him for the support of the soccer clubs and, hopefully, when the election is coming, people remember that."

- Backing Labour TD Alan Kelly, January 2016

"Approved financial measures have reduced the overall FAI capital debt to €40m. In addition, an interest rate reduction from the previous loan arrangement has been negotiated, resulting in major savings on an annual basis."

- July 2016

"I had no knowledge or involvement in anything to do with tickets for the Rio games. This warrant was withdrawn 10 days ago. The Brazilian police have never made any contact with me in relation to this issue."

- On ticketing scandal involving OCI, September 2016

"You would hope that Dalymount Park would be completed or nearly completed by 2020."

- November 2016

2017

"We took over clubs with a collective loss of €7m and they are now at about break-even and there will be a profit this year because Dundalk has had such a great year."

- On League of Ireland, January 2017

"Sometimes what someone may read is not always the way it is in reality, so perhaps some of the Deputy's impressions were formed through media reports. Our accounts are freely available to anybody who wants to see them."

- Reacting to questions at an Oireachtas hearing from Catherine Murphy TD, January 2017

"We've come through the most challenging of financial times. We need the collective to be strong and unified. To make the next step, all the stakeholders need to work in tandem. We should be proud of where our game sits right now."

- At FAI AGM July 2017 (three months after Delaney made €100,000 loan to FAI)

2018

"He's been fantastic, he's a big supporter of the FAI, he's going to be into the future as well in other ways. But I think at this particular juncture, we're strong enough to stand on our own feet. I knew a while back that this would come to an end. We knew before we entered negotiations with Martin and Roy that this was the case, so we have been able to address our stadium debt. Our stadium debut was up around €70m at one stage, it's a lot less now, our interest payments are a lot less."

- On ending of Denis O'Brien's funding of FAI to pay wages of senior international managers, March 2018

"We have said in the past that we can do it and we are demonstrating how we can. You might not like it lads at some stage to hear that, but they are the facts. Okay? The message we want clearly out of today at a very simple level is that the debt was €70m, it's below €30m today, it will be below €20m next year and it's within our capacity next year to be debt-free by 2020."

- Speaking to media on FAI accounts, July 2018

"We get on very well with a lot of supporters' clubs. There would be a time to reflect in terms of getting unity back into Irish football, I wouldn't be happy that anybody would be negative towards the association or the team and there will be a time, when things settle down, when we need to heal some of those. If supporters want to voice their opinions, I am not going to prevent them."

- On an anti-Delaney banner being confiscated by security in Denmark ahead of a Nations League game, November 2018

2019

"Mistakes were made, pricing was made on solid advice but the pricing was wrong, the recession began to bite and lessons have been learned this time, pricing is realistic. It's a good price and it's good value. €5,000 for 10 years is great value. If you buy your ticket you are guaranteeing your tickets for the next 10 years but also supporting Irish football and helping to service the debt. The ambition is to sell just short of 4,000 premium seats which will raise €12m."

- New Ireland season ticket scheme, February 2019

"The ambition is to clear the Aviva debt which currently stands at €28m and it's still within our compass to clear that by end of 2020."

-February 2019

"I think in terms of the Vantage Club it's important to say that mistakes were made ten years ago. The pricing was based on solid advice from major international bodies at the time."

- February 2019

"I confirm that I made a once-off bridging loan to the Association to aid a very short-term cash flow issue. This is the only occasion on which I provided the Association with a short-term loan."

- March 2019

"It has been my absolute pleasure and privilege to have served the Football Association of Ireland as CEO since 2005 and I would like to thank all the staff and everyone involved in Irish football for their support and assistance in that time. This new role is one that really excites me. For some months now, I have been talking to president Donal Conway, the Board and members of our senior management team about redefining the most senior management roles at the Association. The Jonathan Hall Associates review has now been adopted by the Association and I am privileged to accept this new role as executive vice-president."

- March 2019

"There have been many challenges for Irish football in my time as CEO and I will be the first to acknowledge that, but I have always given my best for Irish football."

- March 2019

"On legal advice, I am precluded from making any further comments at this hearing in relation to the finances of the Association or my former role as CEO or the €100,000 payment, either directly or indirectly. In the interests of fair procedures and natural justice, while I have made this statement to the Committee and have attended this meeting voluntarily, as I have attended many Oireachtas Committees in the past, I am not in a position to answer any such questions here."

- From statement to Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, April 2019

