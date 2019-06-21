THE FAI refused to answer questions on John Delaney or the status of the role of Executive Vice President at the launch of the governance report into the Association.

John Delaney and the €360k question: FAI refuse to comment on former CEO

Reporters were told before a press conference to mark the launch that questions related to a 'particular employee' going through a process would not be answered.

Delaney is currently sidelined having 'voluntarily stepped aside' from his role of Executive Vice President.

The FAI have stayed silent on reports that Delaney is still being paid his old €360,000 CEO salary while his future was resolved.

President Donal Conway was asked today if the role of Executive Vice President will still exist if the recommendations of the Governance Review Group are voted through.

The reforms will abolish the roles of Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer that were previously held by Michael Cody and Eddie Murray, both of whom have resigned.

When asked about the Executive Vice President title, Conway said: "That's a member of staff that I think we have said earlier, referring to a member of staff, that's not what today is about.

"That's not what I'm in a position to be discussing today. Today I am talking about the Governance Review Report."

At that point, the FAI's Communications Director Cathal Dervan intervened to add: "Sorry we can't take any questions on that subject."

Online Editors