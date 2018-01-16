'John and I have agreed terms' - Martin O'Neill offers brief update on contract situation but deal still not signed
Martin O'Neill has said that he has 'agreed terms' with John Delaney over a new contract and that lawyers are currently looking over the deal before he puts pen to paper.
O'Neill's future as Ireland manager has been up in the air over the last week after he met with Stoke about their managerial vacancy, with Paul Lambert ultimately taking over the role with the Potters.
Speaking in a video with the FAI tonight, O'Neill answered one question on his contract situation.
"Yeah, that has been resolved," he told FAI TV when asked for an update.
"John and I have agreed terms and it is just a matter now of the lawyers looking over some sort of detail and getting it signed up."
