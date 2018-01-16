'John and I have agreed terms' - Martin O'Neill offers brief update on contract situation but deal still not signed

Independent.ie

Martin O'Neill has said that he has 'agreed terms' with John Delaney over a new contract and that lawyers are currently looking over the deal before he puts pen to paper.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/john-and-i-have-agreed-terms-martin-oneill-offers-brief-update-on-contract-situation-but-deal-still-not-signed-36496549.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/article36492494.ece/07dd5/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-01-16_spo_37736299_I1.JPG