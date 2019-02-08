John Aldridge suspects Declan Rice has made a decision over his international future after months of confusion

Former Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge believes Declan Rice has made a decision on his international future after suggesting he expects the West Ham youngster to confirm he will switch his allegiances to England.

Former Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge believes Declan Rice has made a decision on his international future after suggesting he expects the West Ham youngster to confirm he will switch his allegiances to England.

Rice played three non-competitive internationals for Ireland before requesting time to consider his international future, with England head coach Gareth Southgate confirming he has held talks with the 20-year-old.

New Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has also staged talks with Rice, with a decision on his international future expecting before the opening round of Euro 2020 qualifiers in March, with Aldridge fearing it will be bad news for Ireland.

"The publicity machine behind Rice now is probably bad news for Ireland," says Aldridge.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he has an agent in his ear pushing him to declare for England in the next couple of weeks and turning his back on the chance to be the star man in the Republic of Ireland team for years to come.

"Without being crude, there are better sponsorship deals on offer out there if he is wearing an England shirt and for a lad who was born in London and grew up worshiping John Terry, I would guess he will pick the country of his birth in the end.

Declan Rice.Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"Maybe Mick McCarthy can talk him around, but he has probably made up his mind to end his Ireland career after picking up three caps in friendly matches and will be playing for England at some point in 2019.

"All I would say to Rice is go with what your heart tells you to do and if that means representing England, fair enough.

"In my playing days, I could probably have got into an England squad if I had waited for the call, but I had no decision to make when Jack Charlton asked me to play for Ireland.

"Every Ireland game I played was one of the greatest honours of my life, but Rice has to be honest with himself and McCarthy and end this ongoing debate over his international future."

Online Editors