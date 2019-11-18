John Aldridge: 'So near, yet so far - but tonight showed just how far we've come since 5-1 thrashing'

Matt Doherty's late equaliser brought that Euro 2020 qualifying dream within touching distance heading into the final few minutes and you just felt the momentum was on our side as the Danes looked rattled, but that winner would not come as an agonised gasp echoed around the stadium as the final whistle sounded.

We are all disappointed right now as the Ireland lads did us proud with a gutsy display, but I liked so many aspects of what we saw from the boys in green as they put everything into a qualifier that highlighted the growth of this team since Mick McCarthy returned as manager last year.

When you reflect on the 5-1 defeat against Denmark a couple of years back and compare that abject performance to the display we produced this time, there is no doubt that this was a more mature and professional display.

Christian Eriksen struggled to make an impact in the game and they seemed very happy to sit back and settle for the 0-0 draw that would have been enough to secure their qualification.

We had half chances to get the lead that could have changed the course of the game in our favour, but we just lacked the cutting edge to finish them off and that was not just down to lead striker David McGoldrick.

I was impressed with Sheffield United striker McGoldrick as he played that central striker role and gave me a reminder of what I used to do for Ireland in the distant past.

He chased down every lost cause and gave everything without getting too much quality service, with the delivery from wide positions not good enough when we got ourselves into decent positions at times.

You sensed the party we all wanted to be a part of was not going to happen once Denmark scored, with the one moment of quality in the game allowed them to score the goal that pushed the target too far away from Ireland.

Then, even after Doherty's late goal produced a defining roar from the Aviva Stadium crowd, the winning moment would not arrive.

Despite the disappointment at the final whistle, Mick and the players should take some confidence from their performance in this game and throughout the group as they look forward to the play-offs in March.

This is an Ireland team pulling in the same direction once again and when you consider where we were a year ago, there is certainly a more positive vibe around this team and we should all believe this qualifying dream is not dead yet.

Aside from the result, it was a special night for me at the Aviva Stadium as I was given the great honour of being presented to the crowd ahead of kick-off and the ovation I received was humbling.

The Irish supporters were fantastic to me when I was playing for the team and the respect they have shown me since my playing career came to an end has never failed to fill me with pride.

We have the best fans in the world, there is no doubt about that, and they deserve to be at the major championships when they roll around every couple of years.

So while we were all disappointed by the result, we have to keep the faith with Mick and is boys and and believe we will plot a route through to the finals next summer via the play-off route.

Online Editors