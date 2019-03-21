AFTER the gloom of the final months of the Martin O'Neill era, his successor Mick McCarthy needs to restore the pride in the Ireland team this week.

John Aldridge: 'I'm looking forward to seeing players in a green shirt enjoying themselves once again'

Unfortunately, the presence of O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane appeared to be a negative factor for the Ireland team during the final months of their reign and that was a shame because they duo did engineer some great moments for our national team during their five-years in charge.

Those achievements were all the more impressive given the lack of quality players they had to select from and Mick and his coaching staff of Terry Connor and Robbie Keane will quickly appreciate the problems that lie ahead of them.

We have some good defenders in the squad and one or two creative midfielders, but the attacking line is still a major problem and the presence of Keane on the Ireland bench will serve as a reminder of what we are missing.

Ireland badly need to unearth a couple of young players who can get into the team and score a few goals because they reality of the last 18 months is that we have been lacking a finishing touch and that problem needs to be solved.

David McGoldrick may be a decent option to call upon because he has been in decent form at Sheffield United, with Mick needing to find a formation that gets the best out of the players at his disposal.

O'Neill was playing players out of positions on a regular basis during his final year in charge, as he tried to invent solutions to problems that he was clearly struggling to solve.

Yet management does not need to be complicated and players need to feel comfortable on the pitch as that will give them the best chance of performing to the standards expected of them.

EURO VISION: Mick McCarthy talks to James Collins and Alan Judge in training. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

What was sad in the final months of the O'Neill/Keane era was to see the negativity around the squad and if I'm being honest, that rubbed off on me as well as I didn't watch a few Ireland games last year.

Any time Ireland play an international, I will get myself in front of a TV to make sure I'm watching, but it became depressing to see the team perform and I didn't like the mood around the squad.

Ireland fans are the best in the world, but they were struggling to get behind a team that wasn't giving them too much to cheer and that is the first area Mick needs to address.

There has always been a feel-good factor around the Ireland team and even when we have not been winning matches, the players have played with a spirit and enthusiasm that gave us an identity.

They will beat Gibraltar on Saturday and then I want to see the Aviva Stadium packed next Tuesday when we play Georgia in what could be a tricky Euro 2020 qualifier and those fans deserve to see a team giving everything they've got and trying to carry out a plan.

We don't expect these players to out pass top international sides into submission, we expect them to get after them, give them some headaches and come away from a match with something to feel proud about.

John Aldridge. Photo: Sportsfile

I've read some Irish reporters claiming we could be doing much better than we have been of late and I would beg to differ with that assessment given the quality of players we have to call upon, but I'm looking forward to seeing players in a green shirt enjoying themselves once again.

Every single one of my 69 appearances for Ireland filled me with pride and all the lads given the honour of wearing that green shirt in these upcoming games need to appreciate what a privileged position they find themselves in.

